Republican discord cited in Wall mayor’s resignation

WALL TOWNSHIP — Mayor George K. Newberry resigned from the township committee last week, amid a dispute between county and township Republicans over the July 7 primary election.

Mr. Newberry and Deputy Mayor Carl Braun, whose three-year terms end Dec. 31, were unanimously endorsed for re-election as the official candidates of the Wall Republican Organization, Wall GOP Chairman Robert F. McKenna said.

As a result, Mr. McKenna said, the two incumbents ought to have been listed on the primary ballot on the Monmouth County Republican Organization line under President Donald Trump and state and county GOP candidates, but arbitrarily were knocked off that line to a less prominent position on the ballot. Instead, two GOP primary challengers for township committee, Erin Mangan and Daniel Becht, are expected to appear on the Monmouth County Republican Organization ballot line.

Mr. Newberry has withdrawn his candidacy but Mr. Braun is continuing to seek re-election.

On April 20, Mr. Newberry sent an email to town hall, addressed to Wall residents, stating that while he has been doing all he can to “maintain a state or normalcy” during the current health crisis, a group of about 20 residents, led by some school board members, a state leader and township committee member “convinced Monmouth County leaders to remove their support for my work in Wall. As we are now transitioning from an emergency to the re-opening of our lives, it is the best time for me to allow the new leaders, led by the county and state, to provide direction.”

Mr. McKenna said when the Wall Republican Organization held its annual County Committee township committee candidate selection meeting in February, Mr. Newberry and Mr. Braun were the only candidates to present themselves.

“They were endorsed by acclamation and were the official candidates,” he said and their petitions were filed with the county election office prior to the March 30 deadline, along with a request, as is done every year, for the Monmouth County Republican Organization ballot designation.

On March 30, Mr. McKenna said, he was informed that two other candidates, Ms. Mangan and Mr. Becht, had filed petitions challenging Mr. Newberry and Mr. Braun, and also challenging 18 other members of the Wall Republican County Committee.

The line under which Republican candidates appear is determined by Shaun Golden, the county GOP chairman, who also serves as the Monmouth County Sheriff. Mr. McKenna said he sent a series of emails to Mr. Golden, seeking confirmation that Mr. Newberry and Mr. Braun would receive the requested ballot designation.

“Wall can ill afford to lose the knowledge and experience these two gentlemen bring to the table,” he wrote on April 6. His email states that Sean Kean, a state assemblyman and former township attorney, and Ralph Addonizio, the Wall school board president, had orchestrated the filing of the petitions for the two challengers, “to push their own personal agendas.”

Mr. Addonizio denied that he had pushed the matter.

Mr. Golden and Mr. Kean did not respond to several phone calls and emails from The Coast Star seeking comment on the matter.

Mr. McKenna shared an April 6 email he received from Mr. Golden, which stated “All candidates are requesting the use of the Monmouth County Republican slogan and line, which by law, I control. This, no doubt, leaves me with some tough decisions to make … And as you stated, personal agendas and motives, along with spite at times, seem to be clouding issues and causing problems. This appears to have created an unstable environment within the Wall Twp republican organization … Notifications will be forthcoming on those tough decisions.”

Mr. McKenna said he, Mr. Newberry and Mr. Braun subsequently received an email from the county clerk of elections that their requested ballot slogan and position had been denied.

“If they stick them four or five columns to the right [on the ballot], what do you think their chances are? Slim to none,” he said.

“It is complete and utter nonsense by Shaun Golden, Sean Kean and Ralph Addonizio,” Mr. McKenna said.

“I’m sure this was very well orchestrated and planned,” Mr. Braun said in a telephone interview.

Mr. Addonizio responded that he and Mr. Kean have no control over the ballot positions, and he did not approach Mr. Golden on the ballot matter.

“That is not our decision, on the party line. I have no power over Shaun Golden and his decision,” Mr. Addonizio said. “America has free and open elections,” he added, and if Mr. McKenna and others are upset, “Maybe they are against free and open elections and maybe they should live in China.”

Mr. Addonizio said he is supporting the candidacies of Ms. Mangan and Mr. Becht.

