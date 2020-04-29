Roger Lanlgois

Roger Lanlgois, 79, of Manasquan, passed peacefully into eternal life on Friday, April 17, 2020.

After several years of battling Lewy Body Disease with dementia, he died at Alcoeur Gardens in Brick, where he resided since October 4, 2019. He lived in Manasquan.  

He did not have the coronavirus. Roger was born in Staten Island