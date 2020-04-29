State parks to reopen on Saturday, Murphy says

TRENTON — In one of the first steps to lift lockdown orders caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Wednesday that he is signing an order to reopen all New Jersey state parks beginning at sunrise on Saturday, May 2.

“This will bring us in broad alliance with our neighboring states,” he said.

County governments will regain the authority to decide whether to reopen county parks, as well, and golf courses also may reopen, but under strict rules.

There are several caveats. Social distancing will continue to be mandated, and park goers are urged to wear face coverings, the governor said, and parking lots at parks will be limited to 55 percent of their capacity. Playgrounds, restrooms and pavilions at parks will continue to be closed, and ball games and picnics will be prohibited.

But state parks will be open to passive recreation such as running, hiking, biking, kayaking and horseback riding.

“If we have a good weekend this weekend, then hopefully we will have better days ahead,” the governor said. But he warned that the order to reopen parks may be reversed if people do not observe social distancing.

The governor said he appreciated the many people who reached out to him with concerns about the park closures, and those who spoke publicly or protested the park closures.

But, he said, “We frankly did not care about the pressure. There is no amount of incoming I won’t take to save the life of one child, one mother, one father, one grandmother or grandfather.”

The decision to reopen the parks was based on coronavirus data received from health officials, said.

“We have seen a significant reduction in key metrics such as hospitalizations over the past week … and that is good news,” the governor said. The number of patients reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday was 6,289.

“If the curves we show you everyday were raging up, we would not be doing this. The positivity rate has been coming down every day for the past 10 days,” he said.

In response to a reporter’s question at the Wednesday news briefing about the decision to let people go to parks, Gov. Murphy said: “We’re saying we are prepared to trust you, but you gotta behave in a certain way. You can’t congregate. You must social distance. We will be aggressive in enforcing this. If we don’t like what we see, we will reconsider.”

“We’re putting this in the hands of everyone out there. Overwhelmingly, New Jerseyans have been extraordinary in doing what they are asked to do. If people do that, we will be able to take some of the steam out of the pressure that has been building.”

At the Wednesday news briefing, Gov. Murphy said the total number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey has risen to 116,264, with 2,481 new cases reported.

He said 329 new deaths were reported, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,770.

“To put that in perspective, the number 6,770 is more than the number of New Jerseyans lost in World War I, the Korean War, Vietnam, both Gulf wars, Afghanistan, Iraq, Superstorm Sandy and on 9/11, combined” he said. “To think that we lost more than all those combined, it takes your breath away.”

The governor then asked for a moment of silence.

Gov. Murphy and Superintendent of the State Police Col. Patrick Callahan announced on Tuesday an administrative order clarifying which businesses are permitted to operate and how they may operate:

Pet grooming businesses, pet day-care and boarding businesses and stores that principally sell items necessary for religious observation or worship willl be considered essential retail businesses.

Car dealerships may permit customers that have ordered or purchased a vehicle online or by phone to test drive the vehicle at the time of pick-up or prior to delivery, provided the dealership adopts social distancing policies, the individual is given access to the vehicle alone, and the dealership appropriately cleans and sanitizes the vehicle after such test drive if the customer does not purchase the vehicle.

Licensees, owners, operators, employees, or independent contractors of personal care services facilities are not permitted to provide personal care services in their own homes, the homes of others or in any facility or business setting unless the individual personal care service provider is providing the service to their household members, immediate family or other individuals with whom the personal care service provider has a close personal relationship, such as those for whom the personal care service provider is a caretaker or romantic partner. A prior business relationship alone does not qualify as a close personal relationship.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.