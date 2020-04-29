Fox News anchor broadcasts from shore home

For many individuals across the nation, the past few weeks of working from home has included hours in front of laptops wearing those favorite pair of sweats or the most comfortable pajama bottoms in the drawer.

But for Fox News anchor Dana Perino, it has been business as usual, just with work being conducted from the comfort of her shore home.

Since March, when the coronavirus pandemic prompted social distancing measures across the country, Ms. Perino has been anchoring her 2 p.m. news program “The Daily Briefing,” and co-hosting her 5 p.m. roundtable discussion program “The Five,” remotely from her home in Bay Head, where she is residing with her husband, Peter McMahon, and their Hungarian vizsla dog, Jasper.

As the anchor of “The Daily Briefing,” Ms. Perino takes on the major issues facing Americans and explores them from all angles, according to the Fox News website. During “The Five,” Ms. Perino is part of a roundtable ensemble of Fox News Channel personalities who discuss and debate the biggest news stories, controversies and issues of the day.

“We are in the fifth week of broadcasting from our house here in Bay Head. We have an apartment we rent in New York City, but we come down on weekends or whenever we can all year, not just in the summertime. We really love it here and we have made some good friends who are year-round residents,” Ms. Perino said. “We also use the opportunity to reset and recharge whenever we come here.”

A DAILY ROUTINE

For Ms. Perino, it has been business as usual, except instead of broadcasting from New York City, she goes live from the comfort of a guest bedroom that features a 90-inch screen with multiple backdrops to help bring the professional look viewers know and expect.

“I would say my schedule … it hasn’t changed that much except for that I don’t ever leave the house. I still usually wake up around 5:45 and I start the mad dash of trying to read as much as I possibly can,” she said.

“I always take a break from 8 to 9 [a.m.] to do some exercise and because it has been quite chilly this past month, I have ridden my Peloton [exercise bike] in the mornings to get some blood flowing and calories burned.

“I start to study because ‘The Daily Briefing’ rundown, which is basically the lineup for the show, arrives in my inbox around 9:30, 10 a.m. and then I start preparing for research or thinking about questions that I would like to ask guests. Around that time I also get the rundown for ‘The Five’ so I start to think about that as well, though I put that on the back burner until around 4 o’clock everyday, and then I study for that.

“Fox News has an incredible tech department and they came on the Saturday before we began broadcasting live here on March 23, and it just took them a few hours to set up the makeshift home studio in one of our guests bedrooms. We put the twin beds up against the wall and made room and we have not had one technical problem … so it actually has been pretty smooth.”

Ms. Perino also has a weekly political podcast, “I’ll Tell You What” that she hosts with Fox News Digital Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt, and they discuss, dissect and debate the changing world of Washington politics.

Prior to this, she served for seven years in the administration of President George W. Bush and became the first Republican woman to be named as the White House Press Secretary. She joined the Bush Administration following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks as a spokesperson at the U.S. Department of Justice.

“At 3:30 p.m. every weekday, I started doing this storytime for children. It is on Facebook Live and then foxnews.com and other properties of Fox, just to hopefully give parents a little bit of a break while they are trying to manage, not only their jobs from home, but also trying to take care of their kids, as well,” Ms. Perino said.

REST AND RELAXATION

When not busy broadcasting, Ms. Perino enjoys a simple and relaxing evening.

“In the evening, we have been doing puzzles. In fact the puzzle we are doing right now is 504 pieces and the picture is a collection of all of the Bay Head beach badges from over the years,” she said.

Enjoying the scenery and fresh air in Bay Head has also been a pleasure for Ms. Perino.

“In New York we do not have a balcony at our apartment, so even though I don’t get to leave the house very much I actually am on the porch right now with my dog Jasper and enjoying a little bit of sunshine before I go back upstairs for ‘The Five,’” she said during an interview with The Ocean Star April 15.

“Also, I get a really good night’s sleep here. I finally have gotten used to the train, although one thing that is kind of funny is that when I am on air at that two o’clock and five o’clock hour, viewers at home can definitely hear the New Jersey Transit Bay Head stop.”

ADVICE FROM THE SHORE

Ms. Perino offered some words of advice for individuals as they remain home to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“It is a very tough time for people and I think that while some of us are very fortunate to stay employed, there are so many others who aren’t, and I feel very strongly about figuring out how to help them, especially locally here,” she said.

“We have been supportive of the county food bank [Fulfill, formerly the Foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties] because I can’t imagine what it is like for people to have to seek food assistance, especially when they were working and everything was fine just a month ago.

“I think one of the ways to deal with being sad or lonely or worried is to turn that into some action if you can and to help where possible and what I try to do on the shows is to provide the information as well as much encouragement as I can find in any of the news that is out there.”

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.