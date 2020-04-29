Arnold G. D’Ambrosa

By
Star News Group Staff
-
19 views

Arnold G. D’Ambrosa, 60, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Born in Rahway, he has lived in Point Pleasant for over 40 years.

Mr. D’Ambrosa was a graduate of Leonia High School and spent most of his time at Pine Cone Resort.

He was predeceased by his father