State kills Brick’s tax tax grace period extension

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township announced on Monday that it learned a resolution passed by the township council extending tax payment grace periods until May 31 is not permitted by the State of New Jersey.

The council unanimously voted on a resolution at the April 14 council meeting [held remotely via Zoom] to lower the interest rates on late second quarter tax payments, due on May 1, to 0 percent through May 31 in an effort to help residents financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The resolution gave residents a 30 day grace period as opposed to the typically granted 10-day grace period.

Mayor John Ducey said he is very disappointed by the outcome.

“I cannot overstate how disappointed and frustrated I am with the state’s decision. Extending the grace period has been done in the past by the state in the wake of Sandy and even for Federal employees during the recent furlough” said the mayor in a statement.

“All we were doing was giving people – many of whom are not earning a paycheck right now – more time to pay their quarterly taxes without worrying about penalties. I cannot understand why the state won’t approve this small gesture during this unprecedented time.”

Mayor Ducey urges the state to reconsider and approve the grace period extension.

“We are going through a national emergency and no one knows when it will end. Providing some relief to people struggling in the way of a few more weeks to save for property tax payments is just plain common sense. I urge Governor Murphy and the State Legislature to address this issue and give towns the ability to help their taxpayers. They should be following past practices. Now is not the time to change course from what was previously allowed.”

The next Brick Township council meeting is on Tuesday, April 28 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.