Point Boro Summerfest canceled

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce has canceled its biggest event of the year for the first time in its three decade history in response to concerns over the Coronavirus.

The chamber announced on its website that the annual Summerfest in the Park scheduled for Friday and Saturday, June 5 and 6, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“​With great regret, we are forced to cancel Summerfest due to the Coronavirus pandemic,” the announcement states.

“While we are hopeful that summer will bring a reprieve with the virus and possibly allow us to reschedule our town’s most popular event, for now, we are presuming that we will not be able to hold Summerfest for 2020.

“In the coming days, we will be refunding payments to all vendors who applied for and paid for a vendor space at Summerfest. We will not be accepting any new vendor or entertainer applications for Summerfest. We hope you stay healthy and safe during this difficult time.”

“We are being open minded that if there is something we can do later in the summer or early in the fall we will definitely jump to that and hope it can happen,” Executive Director Eileen McCabe told The Ocean Star.

The annual summer staple, which would have celebrated its thirtieth anniversary this June, typically draws upwards of 15,000 community members to Community Park to enjoy hundreds of market vendors, food vendors, children’s rides, live music and more providing a day of fun for the whole family.

“I for one, am saddened that we had to make the decision to cancel it. The decision certainly didn’t come easy for myself, Eileen and our Board of Directors,” President Gloria DeFalco said April 27.

“Logistically, it’s not appropriate to host an event even if restrictions are lifted. The timing of everything to possibly go back to normal is just cutting it too close for us. We start planning this event in January and there is a lot that goes into running a large-scale event like ours.

“This is Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce’s largest fundraiser for us to maintain our presence here in Northern Ocean County. We are open to doing something similar hopefully when the time is right.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.