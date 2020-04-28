BOE approves budget, opposes bill in state legislature

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The district’s board of education unanimously approved Spring Lake Heights School’s 2020-2021 budget during the virtual public hearing and board meeting held Monday night.

The new budget totalling $11,050,829 represents a $563,816 increase from the 2019-2020 budget.

“Our budget is set up to be sustainable,” said school business administrator Matthew Varley, who delivered the budget presentation before the board. “It aligns programs to reliable revenue sources. Sources that we’re going to have year in and year out, that we can keep an eye on … and we set up multi-year goals to address the … goals of the district: The technology, the facilities and the grounds. We want to make sure that our building’s always in the best condition to go forward.”

The educational objectives outlined in the school’s presentation include maintaining all existing instructional programs.

“No cuts, only adding to the programs in the years [to come],” Mr. Varley said.

The 2020-2021 budget increases the school’s tax levy by 1.04 percent. Taking the average assessed value of a Spring Lake Heights home at $476,000, the effect of the tax increase on the average household would be approximately $34.57, according to Mr. Varley.

The board also approved a resolution opposing delay in transmission of quarterly property tax revenue to school districts, a move spurred by a bill pending in the New Jersey Legislature that, if passed, “would authorize the Department of Community Affairs to permit municipalities to delay the quarterly transmission of property tax revenues to school districts during gubernatorial-declared emergencies,” according to the resolution.

“That’s a little concerning, obviously,” school Superintendent John Spalthoff said in reference to Assembly Bill 3902. “So once we found out this was happening, I immediately reached out to [John] Barrett, the borough administrator, and the mayor.”

According to Mr. Spalthoff, Mr. Barrett and Mayor Christopher Campion have assured him the borough is able to guarantee its payments to Spring Lake Heights School.

“Even if this bill does pass, they’re still going to make their payments to us,” Mr. Spalthoff said.

Mr. Varley also praised borough leadership for its quick response to the district’s queries. The borough “is very supportive of the district,” he said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.