William Francis Lynch

Star News Group Staff
William Francis Lynch, 97, of Sea Girt, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, April 24, 2020.

Bill was born in Newark on February 17, 1923 and was raised in East Orange. He married Marie Darcy in 1949 and together they raised their family in Madison before moving to Sea Girt in 1974. He was an