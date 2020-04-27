Paul Gerald Sitkus

Paul Gerald Sitkus, 79, was born on July 5, 1940 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania to the late Anthony and Katherine Sitkus [Bulke]. He entered into eternal life on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 9 p.m., after a prolonged battle with myasthenia gravis.

He was raised by his parents in Minersville, Pennsylvania, and Newark before settlin