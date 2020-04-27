Janet Mellen Shearer Johnson

Janet Mellen Shearer Johnson, 93, died peacefully on April 13, 2020 in Basking Ridge.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The cause of death was complications of the Coronavirus.

She was born in 1926 in New York City. She was the daughter of Ethel Donnelly Mellen and Arthur William Mellen Jr. She