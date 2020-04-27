Governor sets out road map for reopening NJ economy

TRENTON — In his Monday briefing, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy set out six principles to be followed in order to begin reopening the state and restoring its economy.

The first four principles are: a sustained reduction in new virus cases and hospitalizations, a doubling of diagnostic testing, institution of a contact tracing program and the creation of safe places for those who have the virus.

The fifth principle is the creation of a “Governor’s Restart and Recovery Commission” and the creation of a plan for ramping up economic activity, based on the degree of disease transmission risk.

The sixth principle is an inventory of personal protective equipment for health institutions and creation of a plan to handle the next pandemic.

“Our priority is to use science, data, and facts to put New Jersey on the road to recovery. In order to restore economic health, we must first promote public health,” Gov. Murphy said. “These key principles and metrics are critical for giving New Jerseyans confidence that we will reopen our state with our public health protocols firmly in place and our health care system prepared. Restarting New Jersey’s economy and returning people to work will be done methodically, strategically, and responsibly.”

Stating that “public health equals economic health,” the governor declared his eagerness to see the economic life of New Jersey returning from weeks of inactivity.

“I want nothing more than to see every main street up and down the state filled with shoppers and diners once again,” Gov. Murphy said. “I want our construction sites roaring with activities once again, I want to see the shore humming throughout the summer. We will move as quickly as we can as safely as we must.”

New coronavirus cases continue to climb, with 2,146 new cases reported Monday, bringing the state total to 111,188. Deaths have also increased by 106, to 6,044 across the state.

Hospitalizations continue to decrease with 6,407 patients of the coronavirus reported with 1,801 in intensive or critical care. Ventilator use is down 18 percent from a week ago, to 1,303. More hospital patients have been discharged, 480, than admitted, 314, the governor reported Monday.

