Anne T. Crecca

Star News Group Staff
Anne T. Crecca, of Sea Girt, died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side.

Anne was born on July 18, 1945 at United Hospital in Rye, New York. She attended Resurrection Grammar and High School. Anne graduated from LIM College and was a buyer at Lord &