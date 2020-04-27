A. Robert Furnback

A. Robert Furnback, 95 of Brick, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 peacefully at Hackensack Meridian Ocean Medical Center.

Born in Elizabeth, he lived in Roselle before marrying and raising his family in Westfield. He moved to Brick 46 years ago and always considered the shore his home. Bob was a WWII veteran