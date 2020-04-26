Coronavirus curve flattens, but not out of the woods yet, governor says

TRENTON- There are 109,038 total positive cases of the coronavirus in the state, the New Jersey Department of Health reported on April 26.

Deaths linked to the coronavirus statewide has increased to 5,938.

On Saturday, April 25, Gov. Phil Murphy said that while the number of positive cases and deaths continues to climb, there are signs that the curve is continuing to flatten.

The amount of total hospitalized patients in New Jersey has also remained flat, with 6,722 as of Friday night. Individuals in incentive or critical care units across the state have also remained steady, at 1,971. The number of individuals on ventilators remains at around 1,442.

Hospital discharges reached 686 on Friday, with new hospitalizations at 561. Over the past three days, the number of hospital discharges has outpaced the number of admittances.

“The curve is flattening, it’s undeniably flatting and that is in the face of a lot more testing,” he said.

In a worst-case scenario, the state predicted the amount of hospitalization to be as high as 36,000, Gov. Murphy said but now is not the time for residents or officials to “let their hair down” as that number could change if social distancing and the statewide stay at home order is not followed.

“The great news is, we have not lived that,” the governor said about hospitalization reaching 36,000. “The more cautious news is: Don’t let your guard down, these models could change literally overnight.”

“We are winning this, there is no question we are winning, [but] not with casualties,” he said’ “We are not out of the woods yet.”

The New Jersey Department of Health has been in contact with Germany’s Federal Ministry of Health, as that country begins to slowly open its economy.

In a discussion with German Health Minister Jens Spahn, Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health Judith Persichilli said officials talked about the “success” Germany has had with tacking the virus.

“They are being very aggressive in their contact tracing,” she said, adding that in Germany there are teams of five officers for every 20,000 citizens that trace people who have come into contact with a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

“Their experience can inform our efforts as we look ahead to ease some of our social distancing in the state and increase our testing capacity,” Commissioner Persichilli said. “When that time comes, it is vital that we don’t forget all that we have learned.”

On Friday, the governor announced a new executive order intended to ease pressure on renters, allowing security deposits to be used to to pay rent.

In addition, the state is creating a new facts and questions portal on its comprehensive information hub, covid19.nj.gov/renter, to answer questions that tenants and landlords may have. He said the state also is creating a new information page to help homeowners take advantage of mortgage forbearance.

Also, in collaboration with the New Jersey Apartment Association, the state is urging landlords to waive late fees and to continue to work with tenants who are having difficulty paying rent during the health crisis, he said.

The governor on Wednesday and Thursday again pressed for more federal aid for testing, which he said is vital to re-opening the state’s economy.

Gov. Murphy — a Democrat who has taken a measured and respectful tone when speaking about his frequent communications with Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence regarding the pandemic — on Wednesday rebuked remarks made by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a radio interview on Tuesday.

Sen. McConnell said he will not support giving any state or local government more federal aid to get through the pandemic, adding “I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route.”

Gov. Murphy said: “I’m taken aback. My breath is taken away. … Really? That is completely and utterly irresponsible.

“It’s almost as if he’s hoping for states to go bankrupt in the midst of the worst health-care crisis. And he’s dead wrong. We are not going bankrupt, but it will leave people in the lurch in their most profound hour of need, and that will happen in Kentucky, too,” he said, referring to McConnell’s home state.

Most officials “have left their partisanship aside” while fighting the pandemic, Gov. Murphy said, and “this is the time for us to stand up and be there for the American community. People of all stripes have come together to do the right thing.”

The federal CARES Act provided state and local government with $150 billion for virus-related expenses, but a new $480 billion bill passed by the U.S. Senate did not include any aid for state or local governments.

On Tuesday, the National Governors Association set a letter to Congressional leaders, seeking an additional $150 billion in federal aid to get through the pandemic.

The governor on Tuesday announced that United Airlines and Delta Airlines, in conjunction with the New Jersey Department of Health, are offering free round-trip flights to health care workers coming to New Jersey to help with the state’s efforts to fight the virus.

The airlines will fly previously vetted volunteers to Newark Airport from any airport in the nation. The first volunteers arrived Monday morning from Atlanta and another group was due in Tuesday from Centura Health in Colorado.

Any interested volunteers with medical training should contact the New Jersey Department of Health at https://covid19.nj.gov/forms/volunteer to coordinate the flight. The flights are open only to approved volunteers.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday said the number of patients discharged daily now is outpacing the number who are admitted to hospitals.

He noted that New Jersey is working with seven Northeastern states to create a plan for easing restrictions and re-starting the economy when the health crisis ends.

“We are working with a coalition because New Jersey is not alone in this,” he said, but warned: “Do not think for one minute that we will be able to flip a switch and return to normal … It will backfire and cause a large spike in COVID-19 cases and no customers in stores because people are still afraid for themselves and their families. We know these types of viruses can mutate and come back worse for round two.

“There is one overriding principle: Personal health creates economic health. Consumer confidence only comes when people are confident their health is secure,” the governor said. “This is no time to let up. If anything, this is a time to bear down heavier than ever before.”

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

