COVID-19 cases by town in Monmouth and Ocean counties

FREEHOLD – Health officials have announced that positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County reached 5,559 as of Saturday, April 25. The state has also had 273 reported deaths due the virus in Monmouth County.

In Ocean County, positive cases reached 5,560 by Friday, April 24, with 301 deaths.

Municipal breakdowns follow:

MONMOUTH COUNTY [As of Saturday, April 25]

Aberdeen: 175

Allenhurst: 3

Allentown: 5

Asbury Park: 116

Atlantic Highlands: 21

Avon-by-the-Sea: 10

Belmar: 14

Bradley Beach: 27

Brielle: 23

Colts Neck: 57

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 169

Englishtown: 28

Fair Haven: 21

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 249

Freehold Township: 494

Hazlet: 215

Highlands: 21

Holmdel: 170

Howell: 456

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 103

Keyport: 67

Lake Como: 14

Little Silver: 33

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 325

Manalapan: 398

Manasquan: 26

Marlboro: 361

Matawan: 130

Middletown: 402

Millstone: 65

Monmouth Beach: 17

Neptune City: 35

Neptune Township: 201

Ocean: 215

Oceanport: 48

Red Bank: 125

Roosevelt: 3

Rumson: 29

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 10

Shrewsbury Borough: 37

Shrewsbury Township: 8

Spring Lake: 13

Spring Lake Heights: 17

Tinton Falls: 132

Union Beach: 34

Upper Freehold: 38

Wall: 195

West Long Branch: 55

Unknown: 3

OCEAN COUNTY [As of Friday, April 24]

Barnegat 174

Barnegat Light 2

Bay Head 6

Beach Haven 5

Beachwood 73

Berkeley 400

Brick 729

Eagleswood 4

Harvey Cedars 0

Island Heights 7

Jackson 510

Lacey 142

Lakehurst 21

Lakewood 1530

Lavallette 7

Little Egg Harbor 83

Long Beach Township 18

Manchester 396

Mantoloking 0

Ocean Gate 8

Ocean Twp. (Waretown) 33

Pine Beach 8

Plumsted 37

Point Pleasant Beach 31

Point Pleasant Borough 129

Seaside Heights 21

Seaside Park 4

Ship Bottom 6

South Toms River 56

Stafford 163

Surf City 4

Toms River 943

Tuckerton 10

