Teens keep the faith by reaching out in the crisis

Members of the St. Mark’s Church Catholic Youth Organization [CYO] are coming together during a time of crisis. Rallied by a dedicated leader and fueled by youthful energy, these young men and women aren’t letting social distancing stop them from touching the hearts of many.

Often naming its service projects as “operations,” the group’s latest one is known as “Operation Esprits de Corps,” or a “feeling of pride, fellowship and common loyalty,” shared by the members. The mission is to find ways to reach out and help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

An energetic and devoted director, Mary Reilly says now more than ever is the time to be involved in the community.

But without contact and in respect for social distancing, Ms. Reilly has pushed her members to think outside the box. CYO members, current and past, didn’t hesitate to become involved in multiple ways. After Ms. Reilly emailed her group with some suggestions for service projects, the youth members poured themselves into different projects, which ranged from interviewing those in the thick of it to writing letters to nursing homes to collecting for food drives in the area.

STORIES FROM THE SOURCE

In journalism, there’s no better source than a primary source. And what better source than those at the frontlines in the medical field? Interviewing health care professionals were Caroline Caputo and Connor and Casey Prior.

Among the list of prompts Ms. Reilly suggested to the youth members, Caroline, 17, of Spring Lake Heights, jumped at the chance to interview a frontline worker. She used her networking skills when her friend’s aunt helped her to get in contact with Jennifer Smock, a critical care nurse practitioner at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.



“She’s more on the frontline of the virus. I just wanted to get a feel for how the hospitals are handling everything right now,” Caroline, a junior at St. Rose, said.



Her interview questions touched on topics such as the environment at the hospital and the logistics of safety for the health care workers. She also got the chance to ask about a religious presence at the hospital.



In the interview, Ms. Smock said, “We have been able to offer FaceTime visits or if a patient needs last rites, for example. The family may bring in their own minister or priest. For the staff, there is a time of prayer at the end of the day shift and the beginning of the night shift, for anyone who so desires.”



She asked about the welfare of the workers and volunteers and if she had noticed any “selfless acts” committed by said workers and volunteers.



“I literally work with heroes. The nurses are there not only giving crucial medical care, but also holding the hands and comforting the patients who are sick and isolated. This is what nursing is about, and it occurs each and every day, pandemic or not…,” Ms. Smock said in response.



The COVID-19 outbreak isn’t subject to only local hospitals, and to get another perspective, CYO members and brother/sister duo Connor and Casey, both of Sea Girt, decided to reach out to their uncle, Keih Yablonicky, an attending emergency room doctor in San Diego, Calif., at Sharp Memorial Hospital.



“Ms. Reilly encouraged us to do an interview with someone on the frontline. My uncle has always been on the frontline,” Connor, a junior at Christian Brothers Academy, said of his uncle who served in the Navy as a flight surgeon and completed a six-month tour in Iraq. “I thought he would be a good person to get a point of view from.”



The two respectively asked about comparing practicing medicine now, during the pandemic, to treating patients overseas during his stint in the Navy.



“He said the mentality was the same and that they were both high pressure,” Casey, a freshman at Red Bank Catholic High School, said. “I thought it was interesting to compare them and how they said they were similar.”



“I would say physiologically and how the public responds to things are definitely similarities, which is interesting,” their uncle said in response, while stressing how much less they had to work with overseas. “But there are definitely similar mindsets like, ‘we are going to get through this.’”



“I thought it was interesting to get his perspective from it because he’s right next to the issue,” Connor said about interviewing his uncle.

WORDS FOR THE WISE

Perhaps those loneliest during these times of quarantine are those most susceptible to the virus. Before stay-at-home orders and social distancing practices, the CYO group frequented nursing homes regularly.



A former member of the St. Mark’s CYO, Gavin Rotante is still very much involved in service projects as a freshman at York College of Pennsylvania. The 18-year-old college freshman didn’t hesitate to reach out to Ms. Reilly to join efforts. With college students returning home to complete classes online, Gavin found a way to work on a project that would help those close to home.



“I reached out to Ms. Reilly. She has been wonderful in helping all of the other CYO students and giving them my information. And they have been helping me out as well,” Gavin said, of Wall, who has been leading a group of CYO members in collecting personal letters to area nursing homes.



“It took off a lot faster and a lot better than I ever imagined it to,” Gavin said.



CYO member Kiera Higgins has been following Gavin’s lead from the start after Ms. Reilly sent out the prompts for CYO members.



“When she gave me that list I was very excited,” Kiera, of Sea Girt, said, who added that she was onboard with nursing home letters. “I wanted to find a creative way to display a message that gives encouragement and positive words to send to people who may be alone right now.”



Gavin has been in contact with Brandywine Living in Wall and has coordinated the logistics of the letter sendoff. With just shy of 90 people living at the center, Gavin and company plan to send each resident a personalized letter.



“The benefit to doing virtual cards is that the cards will not only benefit those at Brandywine in Wall, but residents in various nursing homes,” Gavin said. “It really makes you think, how many people you are able to help with just a small act. Especially during a time like this, when they can’t have any visitors.”



Those interested in helping write letters or to find out more can contact Gavin via email at gavrotante@gmail.com.



“It really doesn’t take long and I asked some of my friends who aren’t a part of CYO, and they gladly joined in. Maybe those who don’t have

CYO DIRECTOR CULTIVATES FAITH

The proud CYO director said she isn’t surprised by how much the youth members are getting involved.



“Teenagers are natural joy givers,” Ms. Reilly said, who added other members have aided in the operation by organizing food drives, writing cards to the elderly and writing messages of hope.

“All of these have taught our teens social awareness and responsibility.”



For Caroline, the interview experience instilled a sense of reality.



“It’s important to realize that this is not a joke,” Caroline said, who added she has been writing essays about human dignity in response to the coronavirus for school. “Every life is precious and we should take care of people.”



“There will never be complete darkness as long as one light is lit,” Ms. Reilly said. “Our teens are lighting many lights and building a beautiful bonfire of optimism and hope…”



The CYO is made up of high school students who share a bond of faith and compassion in serving others. Ms. Reilly has been the director for more than 14 years at St. Mark’s. And her leadership has touched those involved.



“She does such a great job and she loves everyone, with her whole heart,” Caroline said about Ms. Reilly. “She’s a great person. I love her.”



“I appreciate how Ms. Reilly is always looking for ways to help us. And even during this pandemic, she’s actively looking for ways that we can get service hours. She always looks for ways to help other people,” Connor said about the CYO director and mentor.



And just as Ms. Reilly has been in touch with her members, she said she is touched by the constant consideration they have, also.



“Many of our teens have reached out to me personally, checking in on me … which makes me feel great,” she said, who has served as a youth minister for more than two decades.



Several CYO members are helping those in need by way of food banks. A CYO alumni, Ben Barry, of Spring Lake Heights, celebrated his 21st birthday by starting a food drive for the Manasquan Food Bank. Caitlin Farrell has started a drive for the Manasquan Food Bank as well, while Rory Giblin is focusing efforts for Fulfill Food Pantry. To donate, bins have been placed outside of their homes at 1311 West Chicago Boulevard in Sea Girt and 263 East Main Street in Manasquan.



“In doing all of these wonderful things, our teens have created unique and long-lasting bonds with their families, communities and the world at large,” Ms. Reilly said. “These bonds will last a lifetime.”



Kiera, a junior at Communication High School in Wall, also interviewed St Mark’s Monsignor Sean Flynn, who added encouraging words of advice that resonate no matter your faith.



“I think right now people are very anxious, they are worried and have a lot of fear,” Monsignor Flynn told Kiera. “So, I would just say to not be discouraged … we need to have faith and know that we will be stronger at the end of this.”