Theater supports Feed the Frontline with second virtual concert

SPRING LAKE — Spring Lake Theatre Company will premiere its second virtual concert, “Concert for a Cause: Act 2,” in support of Feed the Frontline-Jersey Shore.

To tune in, visit facebook.com/springlaketheatre on Friday, April 24 at 8 p.m.

The concert will feature musical performances by: Justine Bouton, Rosie Dunphy, Kait Holloway, Mark Megill, Claudia Noto, Nick D’Ambrosia, Christian Cieri, Lizzy Legregin, Emily Latshaw and Bill Reinhard.

“The variety show format features humor, special guest appearances, and, most importantly, positivity in these uncertain times,” a press release for the concert states.

The theater’s support of Feed the Frontline will help the fundraising initiative in its goal of showing support for health care workers at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune by providing them with meals as they battle the coronavirus.

Feed the Frontline has also been a way to give back to local restaurants that have suffered financially due to the pandemic.

The theater held its first Concert for a Cause on April 12 in support of the Asbury Park-based nonprofit, Interfaith Neighbors and its COVID-19 Emergency Financial Assistance Fund.

“Concert for a Cause was conceived as a way to bring the community surrounding the Spring Lake Theatre Company together in this time of separation and social distancing while also helping to raise money for important causes throughout the local area,” according to the press release.

