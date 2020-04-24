Point Beach and NJ fishing community lose an icon

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Norma Keller, the owner of Ken’s Landing and Norma K Fishing, died on April 17, leaving a long legacy of running one of the most notable communities fishing boat charters in the borough and state.

Norma, who was 80, and her husband Kenneth “Captain Ken” Keller ran Norma-K fishing, a business founded by Ms. Keller’s father in 1932.

Her father John [Jack] Kennell Sr. purchased the south dock on the south side of the Broadway Avenue bridge and named it Ken’s Landing after the first three letters of his last name, Kennell, since Jack’s Landing was already taken.

Since its creation, the dock has seen many boats, but Ms. Keller had most recently been in charge of the notable Norma-K III captained Matt Sosnowski, previously by her late husband.

Norma left an impact on the fishing community as well as the Beach community in general.

In a joint statement, Capt. Matt, Crew and Family of the Norma K III said: “Everyone that has met her can surely attest to her love of her boat and her fond memories of growing up down at the dock in Point Pleasant, N.J, as well as her heart of gold.

“She was the type of lady who always took the time to chat and tell you a story of years gone by as well as listening to anything you cared to share with her. Her life was dedicated to turning the Norma K fleet into something to be proud of.

“She is known up and down the east coast as a pillar in the fishing business.”

According to her obituary, Ms. Keller enjoyed “eating out, Mueller’s Bakery, a good milkshake, taking drives just to get out of town for the day to clear her head, and she loved sitting on the bench at her dock and watching the boats go out.”

Surviving are Ms. Keller’s daughter, Sharon E. Keller-Kaas and husband, Brad of Point Pleasant. Also, surviving are her grandchildren, Maile Hawryluk and Nani Hawryluk; and nieces, nephews, and friends, according to Pable Evertz Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations in Norma’s name to the Point Pleasant Boro first aid squad.

“Next time you have something sweet, whether its a cookie or milkshake, raise it up in remembrance of our beloved Norma,” the Family of the Norma K III said.. “She loved her sweets.”

Services were held in private at Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle due to the COVID 19 Coronavirus.

