New Jersey COVID-19 cases reach 102,196 at week’s end

TRENTON — The total number of people in New Jersey testing positive for COVID-19 reached 102,196 on Friday, April 24. The number, which includes 3,047 new cases reported Friday, is cumulative since the first case was reported seven weeks ago on March 4, Gov. Phil Murphy said at his news briefing.

State health officials reported 253 new deaths on Friday, for a total of 5,617. The number of hospitalizations was 6,847, with 1,933 patients in critical or intensive care units. The number of patients discharged over the previous 24 hours was 778.

“The curve is still flat, and we can take some solace in that,” Gov. Murphy said.

“That’s because we of what you all are doing out there. We can’t ease up one bit on social distancing,” he said, predicting that any opening of the economy is still weeks away.

The governor announced a new executive order intended to ease pressure on renters, allowing security deposits to be used to to pay rent.

In addition, the state is creating a new facts and questions portal on its comprehensive information hub, covid19.nj.gov/renter, to answer questions that tenants and landlords may have. He said the state also is creating a new information page to help homeowners take advantage of mortgage forbearance.

Also, in collaboration with the New Jersey Apartment Association, the state is urging landlords to waive late fees and to continue to work with tenants who are having difficulty paying rent during the health crisis, he said.

The governor on Wednesday and Thursday again pressed for more federal aid for testing, which he said is vital to re-opening the state’s economy.

Gov. Murphy — a Democrat who has taken a measured and respectful tone when speaking about his frequent communications with Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence regarding the pandemic — on Wednesday rebuked remarks made by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a radio interview on Tuesday.

Sen. McConnell said he will not support giving any state or local government more federal aid to get through the pandemic, adding “I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route.”

Gov. Murphy said: “I’m taken aback. My breath is taken away. … Really? That is completely and utterly irresponsible.

“It’s almost as if he’s hoping for states to go bankrupt in the midst of the worst health-care crisis. And he’s dead wrong. We are not going bankrupt, but it will leave people in the lurch in their most profound hour of need, and that will happen in Kentucky, too,” he said, referring to McConnell’s home state.

Most officials “have left their partisanship aside” while fighting the pandemic, Gov. Murphy said, and “this is the time for us to stand up and be there for the American community. People of all stripes have come together to do the right thing.”

The federal CARES Act provided state and local government with $150 billion for virus-related expenses, but a new $480 billion bill passed by the U.S. Senate did not include any aid for state or local governments.

On Tuesday, the National Governors Association set a letter to Congressional leaders, seeking an additional $150 billion in federal aid to get through the pandemic.

The governor on Tuesday announced that United Airlines and Delta Airlines, in conjunction with the New Jersey Department of Health, are offering free round-trip flights to health care workers coming to New Jersey to help with the state’s efforts to fight the virus.

The airlines will fly previously vetted volunteers to Newark Airport from any airport in the nation. The first volunteers arrived Monday morning from Atlanta and another group was due in Tuesday from Centura Health in Colorado.

Any interested volunteers with medical training should contact the New Jersey Department of Health at https://covid19.nj.gov/forms/volunteer to coordinate the flight. The flights are open only to approved volunteers.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday said the number of patients discharged daily now is outpacing the number who are admitted to hospitals.

He noted that New Jersey is working with seven Northeastern states to create a plan for easing restrictions and re-starting the economy when the health crisis ends.

“We are working with a coalition because New Jersey is not alone in this,” he said, but warned: “Do not think for one minute that we will be able to flip a switch and return to normal … It will backfire and cause a large spike in COVID-19 cases and no customers in stores because people are still afraid for themselves and their families. We know these types of viruses can mutate and come back worse for round two.

“There is one overriding principle: Personal health creates economic health. Consumer confidence only comes when people are confident their health is secure,” the governor said. “This is no time to let up. If anything, this is a time to bear down heavier than ever before.”

