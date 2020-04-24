Businesses step up for first responders

POINT PLEASANT — Local eateries and businesses are continuing to launch efforts to support healthcare professionals and first responders on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Petey’s U.S. Subs and DeFelice Auto & Truck Sales & Repair, both located on Route 88, are just some of the many local establishments who have initiated efforts to show their support for those on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis and those in dire need of assistance during this trying time.

“The businesses are definitely being very supportive of the frontliners and the community for sure and they keep doing these great things and I don’t know how they are doing it and maintaining their businesses, keeping the smile on their faces, and staying positive. It is quite amazing to watch it all come together,” said Eileen McCabe, executive director of the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce.

Petey’s U.S. Subs has started a Facebook donation campaign for individuals struggling with all that’s going on and who may not have money for food.

The eatery is offering a new “St. Mary’s Sub,” which is a half a sub, chip and a drink. Those in need of assistance and a meal can walk in and say they want a “St. Mary’s Sub” and no questions are asked except what type of sub they want.

“With the ‘St. Mary’s Sub’ I didn’t want people to be embarrassed when they come in and I didn’t want them to say they needed food so we thought of something that sounds easy that they can just come in without any questions … and they get the sub, a chip, and a drink and it is for any person that needs it,” said owner Stephanie “Petey” Cucci.

The fundraiser, which can be found on the eatery’s Facebook page, has raised upwards of $200 as of April 22. The monies allow people who can’t afford a meal to get a half sub, a drink and chips.

“It has been awesome. It doesn’t have to be embarrassing and it is amazing that people are struggling themselves and are still donating,” Ms. Cucci said. “Everyone is struggling so it is really overwhelming that I have so many awesome people supporting this and bringing money in and saying thanks so it is pretty awesome.

“I just want to spread the word and let anyone in need know they don’t have to be embarrassed. I just want people to be comfortable and it is a little different treat than the regular food you get from a pantry so all I am looking for is to make people happy in this chaotic time.”

DeFelice Auto & Truck Sales & Repair is helping to make things easier for local first responders and healthcare workers.

