Wall police chief gives update on coronavirus situation in town

WALL TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Kenneth Brown Jr. gave an update on the township’s coronavirus situation during the township committee’s virtual meeting held April 22.

The number of positive virus cases in Monmouth County appears to be “plateauing” although the numbers are still high, Chief Brown said, and “social distancing is still very important.”

The Monmouth County Department of Health reported that Monmouth had 5,086 cases as of April 22, moving it down to eighth place among the state’s counties. At one time last month, Monmouth had ranked fourth. It recently was surpassed by Ocean County, which reported having 5,171 cases on April 22.

Wall Township, with a population of about 26,000, had 187 cases as of April 22, according to county health officials. Chief Brown said that is on the low side, compared to other Monmouth towns of similar size.

By comparison, Ocean Township, with a population of about 27,000 had 197 cases; Neptune Township, with a population of about 27,700, had 263 cases; and Long Branch, with a population of about 30,000, had nearly 300 cases, according to county health officials.

“It’s important to me how well Wall is complying” with social distancing, Deputy Mayor Carl Braun said. “Our numbers are lower than other towns with the same population. It is a strange and difficult time.”

Chief Brown said there are no cases of coronavirus among the staff at town hall, which is working split shifts, with half of the employees working remotely at a time.

“As far as manpower, the police have no staffing issues,” Chief Brown said. He said the department has been about to acquire enough personal protective equipment [PPE]

for all first responders to use when answering calls.

The department’s emergency medical technicians [EMT] division has lost some staffing, he said, because several part-timers were recalled to work full-time at their other jobs during the health crisis. As a result, the township committee on Wednesday hired four new part-time police EMTs.

Chief Brown said police and the township office of emergency management [OEM] are communicating frequently with county and state officials regarding the health crisis, and are monitoring executive orders issued by the governor, including the closure of all state and county parks. The township also has closed all municipal parks and playgrounds.

Chief Brown said the township has had no issues of noncompliance with the executive orders. He also said the OEM also is tracking costs related to the COVID-19 health crisis, so that it may apply to FEMA for possible reimbursement.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

