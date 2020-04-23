Sea Girt 5K committee focuses on community in need

SEA GIRT — This time last year, the Sea Girt 5K’s Facebook page looked a lot different than it does today. The 5K page has become a resource for useful information. From tips on the usage of facemasks coverings to shared links about stimulus checks to community involvement.

“We are adapting to the moment. And we’re just trying to put out some information that might be useful,” Sea Girt 5K Race Director Mike D’Altrui said. “Hopefully some items may be uplifting as well.”

The Sea Girt 5K recently started a GoFundMe effort called “Feed the Shore! COVID-19 Fund” aimed at providing meals for those in need in the aftermath of the coronavirus.

After receiving a $250 donation Tuesday, the Sea Girt 5K rounded off its total funds raised via GoFundMe to $5,000. In following its word, the organization will match the first $5,000 to total $10,000. They now plan to extend the matching gift program as long as they can.

“There were a lot of very generous donations from the community right out of the gate. Hopefully it will continue from there,” Mr. D’Altrui said. “There is still a lot of need out there and this won’t go away any time soon. We have to keep our foot on the gas.”

Funds raised over the years from the popular annual event are being funneled to those in need during the coronavirus crisis.

As of April 21, the Sea Girt 5K committee has helped serve over 1,000 meals and worked with participating restaurants who have prepared meals at a discounted price including Fratello’s, Reef & Barrel, Ray’s Cafe, The Bagel Basket, Mantoloking Road Alehouse, Joe’s Surf Shack and Woody’s Ocean Grille.

“A lot of people are very fortunate in our area, but everybody is hurting to a degree,” Mr. D’Altrui said. “The fact that they’re still willing to give, though, is great.”

The Sea Girt 5K is one of countless community-based organizations that have jumped at the chance to help others in the area.

“You can wait for government money to come, but the private donations are usually a lot more responsive. It goes a long way,” Mr. D’Altrui said about the community resources coming available. “Hopefully everyone that is in need isn’t ashamed to go out and make use of what is available. You just hope that the collateral damage from the virus isn’t worse than the actual virus. There’s a lot of unseen damage right now. Hopefully we can help out with it in a small way.”

Mr. D’Altrui is one of the owners of Conover Beyer Associates, a local insurance agency, and worked with Chubb Insurance to secure an additional $2,000 in restaurant gift cards which will be donated to nonprofit groups to help those in need as well as frontline medical staff.

He also worked with the Fulfill food bank to arrange an additional 1,300 meals a week and growing to be provided by participating restaurants. Fulfill will pay a stipend to each restaurant per meal.

The Sea Girt 5K organization has donated the prepared food to local groups including: First Presbyterian Church of West Belmar, A Need We Feed, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Senior Centers and Manasquan Food Pantry. They have also provided meals for the ER staff at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, as well as Sea Girt’s police and public works departments.

As far as the Sea Girt 5K race scheduled for Aug. 1, Mr. D’Altrui said, “We’re hopeful that we will still have the event. We might even switch to a virtual race. We hope for the best, but we’re prepared to do something no matter what.”

But the focus now remains on aiding a community impacted by COVID-19.

Visit the Sea Girt 5K on Facebook www.facebook.com/seagirt5k or its GoFundMe via www.gofundme.com/f/feed-the-shore-covid19-fund.