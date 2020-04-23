Borough implements emergency parking plan

Mayor Kevin Higgins signed an executive order implementing an immediate emergency permit parking plan for Lake Como during the borough’s council meeting, held April 21 via Zoom.

Permits are to be dispersed on Saturday morning, April 25, by volunteers and be issued to Lake Como residents for on-street parked cars. Residents are to place the sticker on the rear driver’s side of the vehicle, preferably on the window area.

“This is just another level of verification for the Belmar Police Department to recognize borough resident vehicles during this state of emergency,” Mr. Higgins said.

The council also adopted in a first reading an ordinance that outlines a permanent parking permit plan that will be put into place as soon as materials and registrations can occur.

“This ordinance mimics a similar ordinance the borough had in place many years ago but terminated because there were too many issues with the plan,” Mayor Higgins said.

Mr. Higgins added that at that time the permit parking was only for Redmond Avenue, which caused parking issues on adjacent streets.

“This current ordinance will require parking permits for all residential areas,” he said. “The council will entertain concessions for the area around Joe’s Surf Shack, which is a business located in a residential area. Such amendments to the ordinance can include permit parking only at certain times in the area of Joe’s.”

The council also heard a first reading of the 2020 budget which brings the tax rate down another four percent. The past four years Lake Como has been successful in lowering the borough’s tax rate. A second reading and public comment opportunity will be held at the next council meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, May 11.