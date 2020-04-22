SGFD to conduct food drive

The Sea Girt Fire Company will be conducting a food drive to help support local food pantries during this most difficult time. The drive is scheduled for Saturday, May 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Plaza in front of the Library. The rain date will be Sunday, May 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone who can make a donation of food items listed below or a monetary donation [checks should be made out to SGFD – Food Drive], is invited come on by.

Fire department members will be on site, socially distanced. As donors drive through, the members will take donated items and load them into a truck.

“The enormous impact of those that have lost jobs or loved ones and now have to survive some way. Any and every contribution all of us can make will help someone more than you know so our fire department as a whole has tried to support local businesses who have supported us over the years,” Keith Heilos, recording secretary for the SGFD, said. “And now we hope we can help others who are having a difficult time by holding this food drive so we ask those that can contribute to please make this a family event and a teaching moment of how they can help those that are less fortunate.”

Those who wish to donate but are unable to get to The Plaza, are invited to email the Sea Girt Fire Company at sgfdcares@gmail.com to arrange for their items to be picked up.

The fire company will also try to make arrangements for donations from those who live outside of Sea Girt.

Food items that are past their expiration dates will not be accepted.

“The Sea Girt Fire Company has a Facebook page and Instagram page that we try to keep up to date so residents can stay informed,” Mr. Heilos said. “The Borough of Sea Girt also has a new website where all information can be obtained by residents and keep them informed.

“The way people can come together and do so much good when historic events like this occur … It just goes to show you no matter how old you are, everyone can make a difference and that’s how each day should be approached,” Mr. Heilos added.

Items requested include: