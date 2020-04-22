Robert Henry Aderente

Robert Henry Aderente, 72, of Brick, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Born in Jersey City, he grew up in Point Pleasant and has lived in Brick for the past forty-five years.

Mr. Aderente worked as a tractor trailer driver for Tredway’s Express and DHL and was a member of the