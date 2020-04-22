Norma E. Kennell Keller

Norma E. Kennell Keller, 80, of Brick, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Born in Point Pleasant to the late John and Myrtle Kennell, she lived there and for the past 54 years in Brick.

Norma was the owner of Ken’s Landing and Norma K. Fishing, Point Pleasant Beach, a business which