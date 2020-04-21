Thunderstorms, winds, leave damage in Brick Township

BRICK TOWNSHIP —High winds from a storm on Tuesday knocked down trees and power lines, notably in the Herbertsville section of Brick Township, police said.

“Looks like there were some high winds down there [.There are officers out there investigating but some trees came down and some wires came down over in the Herbertsville area,” Sgt. Jim Kelly told the Ocean Star.

The department sent a Nixle alert out to residents in the afternoon asking them to avoid the area in front of the Brick Reservoir on Herbertsville Road.

A pole was damaged and needs to be repaired, he said, and there were no reported injuries.

