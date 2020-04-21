High winds down trees, power lines in Wall and Manasquan

WALL TOWNSHIP — Strong wind gusts hit the southeastern section of Wall Township near Manasquan around 3 p.m. Tuesday as a line of thunderstorms crossed the state.

Wall Fire Co. 1 reported lots of trees and utility poles toppled in southern Wall Township, with Route 35 closed to traffic between Route 34 and Lakewood Road. JCP&L reported power outages in that section.

Multiple trees were observed uprooted in the Manasquan Park section of Wall, especially in the area of Lenape Trail and Algonkin Trail off Orchard Park, as police and South Wall Fire Rescue crews responded.

Multiple reports of fallen trees as well as down power and cable lines in Manasquan were announced over the police scanner as first responders worked to assess and secure the damage throughout the borough.

According to Manasquan’s Office of Emergency Management, nearly 130 homes in the borough lost power.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.