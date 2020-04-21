NJ has highest one-day virus death toll: 379 fatalities

TRENTON — New Jersey health officials on Tuesday reported 379 new coronavirus deaths, the highest one-day death toll to date. A total of 4,753 fatalities have been reported statewide since the health crisis began.

“These are not numbers. These are human beings. These are precious lives,” Gov. Phil Murphy said at his Tuesday news briefing.

The state had 3,643 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 92,387. Currently there are 7,594 patients hospitalized with coronavirus, with 1,930 of those in critical care or intensive care units, the governor said.

“We are seeing a trend emerging of a significant flattening of the curve,” the governor noted. “But we need to see the curve decline and we need to keep strict social distancing for at least the next few weeks.

“We know we need to increase testing by at least double, if not more, to trap and contain future outbreaks. We must have the capability to test, trace and isolate. The federal government must step up with kits, resources and PPE [personal protective equipment] to do this work for an extended period of time,” Gov. Murphy said.

When the state does begin to ease restrictions, he said, “The new normal will not look like the old normal. But we will get there as one New Jersey family.”

The governor also announced that United Airlines and Delta Airlines, in conjunction with the New Jersey Department of Health, are offering free round-trip flights to health care workers coming to New Jersey to help with the state’s efforts to fight the virus.

The airlines will fly previously vetted volunteers to Newark Airport from any airport in the nation. The first volunteers arrived Monday morning from Atlanta and another group was due in Tuesday from Centura Health in Colorado.

Any interested volunteers with medical training should contact the New Jersey Department of Health at https://covid19.nj.gov/forms/volunteer to coordinate the flight. The flights are open only to approved volunteers.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday said the number of patients discharged daily now is outpacing the number who are admitted to hospitals.

He noted that New Jersey is working with seven Northeastern states to create a plan for easing restrictions and re-starting the economy when the health crisis ends.

“We are working with a coalition because New Jersey is not alone in this,” he said, but warned: “Do not think for one minute that we will be able to flip a switch and return to normal … It will backfire and cause a large spike in COVID-19 cases and no customers in stores because people are still afraid for themselves and their families. We know these types of viruses can mutate and come back worse for round two.

“There is one overriding principle: Personal health creates economic health. Consumer confidence only comes when people are confident their health is secure,” the governor said. “This is no time to let up. If anything, this is a time to bear down heavier than ever before.”

NEW JERSEY BOATING POLICY

In another development, Gov. Murphy joined New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont in announcing an “alignment” of the three states’ policies allowing the opening of marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers “for personal use as long as strict social distancing and sanitization protocols are followed.”

The three-state policy bans chartered watercraft services or rentals, however.

Charter fishing boats in Point Pleasant Beach, Belmar and elsewhere have been stuck at docks anyway since the social-gathering restrictions were ordered amid the coronavirus health crisis, and captains have written off the month of April as a total loss.

“Nobody is sailing here through the month of April, I can tell you that,” Alan Shinn, the owner of the Miss Belmar Princess and Royal Miss Belmar, recently told The Coast Star.

New Jersey has one of the largest recreational fishing industries in the United States, with 15,0000 employees and a value of $1.8 billion as of 2016.

The new state policy also applies takeout-only restrictions to marina-based restaurants.

“We’ve committed to working with our regional partners throughout this crisis to align our policies when and where appropriate,” Gov. Murphy said. “A unified approach is the most effective way to alleviate confusion for the residents of our states during the ongoing public health emergency.”

In Point Pleasant Beach, Mayor Paul Kanitra said the borough is following orders of the state.

“The weather is only going to get nicer and people are going to be looking for ways to safely recreate,” said the mayor. “Point Pleasant Beach is a town that’s built on a rich marine industry and it’s kind of our lifeblood. So getting people back on the water in a safe manner, I think, is important.”

He said it still is crucial for the borough to monitor the waterways to keep people safe, while obeying distancing orders.

TOWN HALL MEETING ON VICTIM RESOURCES

The state Attorney General’s Office this week announced a series of virtual town hall meetings for discussing law enforcement issues in New Jersey during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first meeting will be at noon on Wednesday, April 22, and will focus on the availability of services for assault victims and survivors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone wishing to participate may register at register.gotowebinar.com/register/9160711275454323724.

“We will not allow the very necessary social-distancing measures we have in place right now to hinder our community engagement efforts, or keep us from helping victims by either assisting them directly or connecting them with the resources they need,” said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. “We want people to understand that if they’re in crisis or being victimized, help is available now. Victims should not assume that access to services is restricted because of social distancing, or that people are too consumed with COVID-related issues to help them.”

Attorney General Grewal will be joined at the meeting by state Special Advisor for Victims Services Elizabeth Ruebman; Executive Director of the NJ Coalition Against Sexual Assault Patricia Teffenhart; and Executive Director of the NJ Coalition to End Domestic Violence Pamela Jacobs. The panelists will share information about a broad array of resources available to victims, and how to best connect with those resources during the pandemic.

At his regular briefing on the health emergency Saturday, the governor said the state was showing progress in “flattening the curve,” with more people being discharged from hospitals than being admitted. But he cautioned, “We have not yet plateaued,” and issued a sharp rebuttal to what he termed “irresponsible” calls to loosen stay-at-home orders.

“The short connection between an abrupt change in human behavior and all those charts, graphs, and progress is shocking,” he said, adding that a premature “opening” of the state will leave “blood on our hands … this is literally life and death.”

On Friday, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli was equally cautious as she noted the differing levels of infection across the state.

“We think we have seen the peak in the north [part of the state]. We have not seen the peak in the central or southern part of the state. We expect to be very busy in April through May 12,” she said.

Gov. Murphy announced on Friday that New Jersey will begin issuing temporary state licenses to foreign-licensed physicians to help fight the coronavirus, the first state in the nation to do so.

The governor repeated his plea for more medical volunteers, and noted that 22,000 health-care professionals already “have raised their hands” via covid19.nj.gov/volunteer to supplement medical staffs throughout the state.

In addition, volunteers who are not health-care workers are needed to help out in communities throughout the state, particularly to assist at food pantries and with delivering food to elderly and other at-risk residents, the governor said. People may register to volunteer at covid19.nj.gov/help.

Schools across New Jersey will remain closed for at least another four weeks, through Friday, May 15, Gov. Murphy announced Thursday.

The governor said he made the decision to extend school closures after consulting with state Commissioner Persichilli and state Department of Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet. The governor had ordered all school facilities on March 17, and schools have switched to remote learning.

“There’s nobody who wants to open schools more than I do,” Gov. Murphy said, “but we can’t be guided by emotion. We have to be guided by science and where the facts take us. It’s hard. But if we work hard, I hope it puts us in a position to make a different decision in a month’s time.”

The governor on Thursday also announced two New Jersey appointees to the multi-state council that will coordinate coronavirus response and plan for the eventual re-opening of economies in the Northeast. They are Dr. Richard Besser, president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and former acting director of the federal Centers for Disease Control; and Jeh Johnson, the former secretary of the federal Department of Homeland Security.

Gov. Murphy has also pressed the need for more testing aid. While the state now has 66 testing sites, the fourth highest of any state, he said, “There is no question testing is not really what it needs to be. No state has testing on the scale they need.

“We can’t even begin to think about re-opening until the testing regime is what it needs to be,” and the state especially needs the cooperation of the federal government in providing more assets, he said.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/