Paul Gately

Paul Gately, 76, of Manasquan, passed away at home, Sunday, April 19, 2020 with his loving wife Mary Ann by his side.

Paul was born in Newark and grew up in his beloved Avon-By-The-Sea, enjoying body surfing in the waves and socializing with many friends. He graduated from Saint Rose High School, Belmar