Mental health groups support those traumatized by pandemic

MONMOUTH COUNTY — Regional crisis hotlines and counseling services have adapted to social distancing recommendations and stay-at-home orders to continue 24/7 operation during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The ongoing health crisis has caused an increase in call volume as many experience unprecedented levels of isolation and other difficulties related to the pandemic, according to the leaders of CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties and the Mental Health Association of Monmouth County [MHAMC], two nonprofits that have retained or augmented their respective staff in the wake of the coronavirus.

“We are seeing calls related to the coronavirus and COVID-19, and concerns, because it really is difficult for people,” Kim Bessler Santora, executive director of CONTACT, told The Coast Star. Her organization runs two programs: A crisis hotline and First Call for Help, an information and referral center assisting callers in locating social services.

“They’re looking for resources and they don’t know where to get information [related to the novel coronavirus],” Ms. Bessler Santora continued. “And then there’s the other side of it … People are dealing with isolation. They’re dealing with fear of the unknown, which is really unsettling for people, and frustration, all of the emotions that you can imagine.”

CONTACT’s 55 volunteer phone operators are operating from home with few exceptions, according to Ms. Bessler Santora.

“There’s been some logistical things we’ve had to figure out, but we have not had any downtime with our phones,” she said. “That’s something we’re really proud of.”

CONTACT INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

Readers may visit or call the following websites and phone lines for information and assistance in regard to the novel coronavirus, social services and the pandemic’s effect on mental health.

CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties: 732-240-6100 or 609-693-5834 and www.contactoceanmonmouth.org

Monmouth ACTS: www.monmouthacts.org

Mental Health Association [national]: www.mhanational.org

Mental Health Association of Monmouth County: 732-542-6422 and www.mentalhealthmonmouth.org

Monmouth County Health Department Hotline: 732-845-2070

Monmouth Resource Net: www.monmouthresourcenet.org

NJ Mental Health Cares Helpline 866-202-HELP [4357]

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

