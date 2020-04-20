Marian Heslin Maguire, 93, of Tinton Falls, died Monday, Monday, April 13, 2020 at Renaissance Gardens, Tinton Falls.
Born and raised in New York, New York, Marian lived most of her life in the city and always considered herself a New Yorker. She and her husband lived in Sea Girt and Tinton Falls
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)