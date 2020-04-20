Allan Joseph Dickson Jr.

Allan Joseph Dickson Jr., 67, beloved friend to many in the Sea Girt and Manasquan area, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020 due to complications from the coronavirus.

Allan was born in 1952 in Neptune and was raised in Manasquan and Sea Girt. He attended New York Military Academy, graduated from Manasquan High School