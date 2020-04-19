Bay Head Fire Company announces COVID-19 death of firefighter

BAY HEAD — Dave Clark, a member of the Bay Head Fire Company, has died from coronavirus, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness, that Bay Head Fire Company announces the passing of firefighter Dave Clark,” the post reads. “Dave passed this morning following a long and tough battle with the COVID-19 virus.

“Dave had served as a dedicated member of the Bay Head Fire Company for many years and had held numerous positions within the department.

“Dave will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, wife Lisa Clark (Bay Head Fire Police), his on Probationary Firefighter Zach Clark and his daughter Michaela.”

The post concludes: “Res in Peace … We Have The Watch From Here.”

