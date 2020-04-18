COVID-19 death toll in NJ reaches 4,020; total cases at 81,420

TRENTON — The tally of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey reached 81,420 on Saturday, and the death toll rose to 4,020, Gov. Phil Murphy reported.

At his regular briefing on the health emergency, the governor said the state was showing progress in “flattening the curve,” with more people being discharged from hospitals than being admitted. But he cautioned, “We have not yet plateaued,” and issued a sharp rebuttal to what he termed “irresponsible” calls to loosen stay-at-home orders.

“The short connection between an abrupt change in human behavior and all those charts, graphs, and progress is shocking,” he said, adding that a premature “opening” of the state will leave “blood on our hands … this is literally life and death.”

In another development, Gov. Murphy joined New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont in announcing an “alignment” of the three states’ pollcies to allow the opening of marinas boatyards and marine manufacturers “for personal use as long as strict social distancing and sanitization protocols are followed.”

The policy does not permit the opening of chartered watercraft services or rentals, however, and it applies take-out only restrictions to marina-based restaurants.



“We’ve committed to working with our regional partners throughout this crisis to align our policies when and where appropriate,” Gov. Murphy said. “A unified approach is the most effective way to alleviate confusion for the residents of our states during the ongoing public health emergency.”

On Friday, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli was equally cautious as she noted the differing levels of infection across the state.

“We think we have seen the peak in the north [part of the state]. We have not seen the peak in the central or southern part of the state. We expect to be very busy in April through May 12,” she said.

Gov. Murphy announced on Friday that New Jersey will begin issuing temporary state licenses to foreign-licensed physicians to help fight the coronavirus, the first state in the nation to do so.

The governor repeated his plea for more medical volunteers, and noted that 22,000 health-care professionals already “have raised their hands” via covid19.nj.gov/volunteer to supplement medical staffs throughout the state.

In addition, volunteers who are not health-care workers are needed to help out in communities throughout the state, particularly to assist at food pantries and with delivering food to elderly and other at-risk residents, the governor said. People may register to volunteer at covid19.nj.gov/help.

Schools across New Jersey will remain closed for at least another four weeks, through Friday, May 15, Gov. Murphy announced Thursday.

The governor said he made the decision to extend school closures after consulting with state Commissioner Persichilli and state Department of Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet. The governor had ordered all school facilities on March 17, and schools have switched to remote learning.

“There’s nobody who wants to open schools more than I do,” Gov. Murphy said, “but we can’t be guided by emotion. We have to be guided by science and where the facts take us. It’s hard. But if we work hard, I hope it puts us in a position to make a different decision in a month’s time.”

The governor on Thursday also announced two New Jersey appointees to the multi-state council that will coordinate coronavirus response and plan for the eventual re-opening of economies in the Northeast. They are Dr. Richard Besser, president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and former acting director of the federal Centers for Disease Control; and Jeh Johnson, the former secretary of the federal Department of Homeland Security.

Gov. Murphy has also pressed the need for more testing aid. While the state now has 66 testing sites, the fourth highest of any state, he said, “There is no question testing is not really what it needs to be. No state has testing on the scale they need.

“We can’t even begin to think about re-opening until the testing regime is what it needs to be,” and the state especially needs the cooperation of the federal government in providing more assets, he said.

