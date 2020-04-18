Ocean County COVID-19 cases reach 4,432

Ocean County officials announced that positive COVID-19 cases had reached 4,432 in the county as of Friday, April 17.

Barnegat 138 Barnegat Light 2 Bay Head 6 Beach Haven 5 Beachwood 61 Berkeley 333 Brick 566 Eagleswood 4 Harvey Cedars 0 Island Heights 7 Jackson 367 Lacey 116 Lakehurst 14 Lakewood 1263 Lavallette 7 Little Egg Harbor 67 Long Beach Township 15 Manchester 276 Mantoloking 0 Ocean Gate 7 Ocean Twp. (Waretown) 25 Pine Beach 9 Plumsted 31 Point Pleasant Beach 26 Point Pleasant Borough 92 Seaside Heights 19 Seaside Park 3 Ship Bottom 6 South Toms River 49 Surf City 4 Stafford 132 Toms River 776 Tuckerton 6

