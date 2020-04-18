Ocean County COVID-19 cases reach 4,432

Ocean County officials announced that positive COVID-19 cases had reached 4,432 in the county as of Friday, April 17.
|Barnegat
|138
|Barnegat Light
|2
|Bay Head
|6
|Beach Haven
|5
|Beachwood
|61
|Berkeley
|333
|Brick
|566
|Eagleswood
|4
|Harvey Cedars
|0
|Island Heights
|7
|Jackson
|367
|Lacey
|116
|Lakehurst
|14
|Lakewood
|1263
|Lavallette
|7
|Little Egg Harbor
|67
|Long Beach Township
|15
|Manchester
|276
|Mantoloking
|0
|Ocean Gate
|7
|Ocean Twp. (Waretown)
|25
|Pine Beach
|9
|Plumsted
|31
|Point Pleasant Beach
|26
|Point Pleasant Borough
|92
|Seaside Heights
|19
|Seaside Park
|3
|Ship Bottom
|6
|South Toms River
|49
|Surf City
|4
|Stafford
|132
|Toms River
|776
|Tuckerton
|6
