Ocean County COVID-19 cases reach 4,432

By
Star News Group Staff
-
88 views

Ocean County officials announced that positive COVID-19 cases had reached 4,432 in the county as of Friday, April 17.

Barnegat 138
Barnegat Light 2
Bay Head 6
Beach Haven 5
Beachwood 61
Berkeley 333
Brick 566
Eagleswood 4
Harvey Cedars 0
Island Heights 7
Jackson 367
Lacey 116
Lakehurst 14
Lakewood 1263
Lavallette 7
Little Egg Harbor 67
Long Beach Township 15
Manchester 276
Mantoloking 0
Ocean Gate 7
Ocean Twp. (Waretown) 25
Pine Beach 9
Plumsted 31
Point Pleasant Beach 26
Point Pleasant Borough 92
Seaside Heights 19
Seaside Park 3
Ship Bottom 6
South Toms River 49
Surf City 4
Stafford 132
Toms River 776
Tuckerton 6

 

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/