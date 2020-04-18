COVID-19 cases reach 4,414 in Monmouth County

Monmouth County county officials announced that the number of a positive case of COVID-19 reached 4,414 in the county as of Friday, April 17.
MONMOUTH COUNTY
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 123
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 3
- Asbury Park: 87
- Atlantic Highlands: 17
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 9
- Belmar: 8
- Bradley Beach: 19
- Brielle: 22
- Colts Neck: 50
- Deal: 23
- Eatontown: 132
- Englishtown: 16
- Fair Haven: 17
- Farmingdale: 10
- Freehold Borough: 140
- Freehold Township: 365
- Hazlet: 164
- Highlands: 19
- Holmdel: 147
- Howell: 395
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 72
- Keyport: 53
- Lake Como: 12
- Little Silver: 26
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 248
- Manalapan: 320
- Manasquan: 25
- Marlboro: 309
- Matawan: 114
- Middletown: 348
- Millstone: 53
- Monmouth Beach: 16
- Neptune City: 25
- Neptune Township: 227
- Ocean: 181
- Oceanport: 39
- Red Bank: 87
- Roosevelt: 2
- Rumson: 24
- Sea Bright: 7
- Sea Girt: 9
- Shrewsbury Borough: 25
- Shrewsbury Township: 7
- Spring Lake: 8
- Spring Lake Heights: 15
- Tinton Falls: 89
- Union Beach: 30
- Upper Freehold: 29
- Wall: 160
- West Long Branch: 49
- Unknown: 35
Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.
OCEAN COUNTY [as of Thursday, April 16]
- Barnegat 134
- Barnegat Light 2
- Bay Head 5
- Beach Haven 5
- Beachwood 59
- Berkeley 323
- Brick 534
- Eagleswood 3
- Harvey Cedars 0
- Island Heights 5
- Jackson 362
- Lacey 113
- Lakehurst 13
- Lakewood 1214
- Lavallette 7
- Little Egg Harbor 64
- Long Beach Township 15
- Manchester 264
- Mantoloking 0
- Ocean Gate 6
- Ocean Twp. (Waretown) 23
- Pine Beach 6
- Plumsted 30
- Point Pleasant Beach 24
- Point Pleasant Borough 88
- Seaside Heights 19
- Seaside Park 3
- Ship Bottom 6
- South Toms River 47
- Surf City 4
- Stafford 131
- Toms River 739
- Tuckerton 6
Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/