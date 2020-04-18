COVID-19 cases reach 4,414 in Monmouth County

Monmouth County county officials announced that the number of a positive case of COVID-19 reached 4,414 in the county as of Friday, April 17.



MONMOUTH COUNTY

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 123

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 3

Asbury Park: 87

Atlantic Highlands: 17

Avon-by-the-Sea: 9

Belmar: 8

Bradley Beach: 19

Brielle: 22

Colts Neck: 50

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 132

Englishtown: 16

Fair Haven: 17

Farmingdale: 10

Freehold Borough: 140

Freehold Township: 365

Hazlet: 164

Highlands: 19

Holmdel: 147

Howell: 395

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 72

Keyport: 53

Lake Como: 12

Little Silver: 26

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 248

Manalapan: 320

Manasquan: 25

Marlboro: 309

Matawan: 114

Middletown: 348

Millstone: 53

Monmouth Beach: 16

Neptune City: 25

Neptune Township: 227

Ocean: 181

Oceanport: 39

Red Bank: 87

Roosevelt: 2

Rumson: 24

Sea Bright: 7

Sea Girt: 9

Shrewsbury Borough: 25

Shrewsbury Township: 7

Spring Lake: 8

Spring Lake Heights: 15

Tinton Falls: 89

Union Beach: 30

Upper Freehold: 29

Wall: 160

West Long Branch: 49

Unknown: 35

OCEAN COUNTY [as of Thursday, April 16]

Barnegat 134

Barnegat Light 2

Bay Head 5

Beach Haven 5

Beachwood 59

Berkeley 323

Brick 534

Eagleswood 3

Harvey Cedars 0

Island Heights 5

Jackson 362

Lacey 113

Lakehurst 13

Lakewood 1214

Lavallette 7

Little Egg Harbor 64

Long Beach Township 15

Manchester 264

Mantoloking 0

Ocean Gate 6

Ocean Twp. (Waretown) 23

Pine Beach 6

Plumsted 30

Point Pleasant Beach 24

Point Pleasant Borough 88

Seaside Heights 19

Seaside Park 3

Ship Bottom 6

South Toms River 47

Surf City 4

Stafford 131

Toms River 739

Tuckerton 6

