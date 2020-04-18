COVID-19 cases reach 4,414 in Monmouth County

By
Star News Group Staff
-
26750 views

Monmouth County county officials announced that the number of a positive case of COVID-19 reached 4,414 in the county as of Friday, April 17.

MONMOUTH COUNTY

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 123
  • Allenhurst: 2
  • Allentown: 3
  • Asbury Park: 87
  • Atlantic Highlands: 17
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 9
  • Belmar: 8
  • Bradley Beach: 19
  • Brielle: 22
  • Colts Neck: 50
  • Deal: 23
  • Eatontown: 132
  • Englishtown: 16
  • Fair Haven: 17
  • Farmingdale: 10
  • Freehold Borough: 140
  • Freehold Township: 365
  • Hazlet: 164
  • Highlands: 19
  • Holmdel: 147
  • Howell: 395
  • Interlaken: 1
  • Keansburg: 72
  • Keyport: 53
  • Lake Como: 12
  • Little Silver: 26
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 248
  • Manalapan: 320
  • Manasquan: 25
  • Marlboro: 309
  • Matawan: 114
  • Middletown: 348
  • Millstone: 53
  • Monmouth Beach: 16
  • Neptune City: 25
  • Neptune Township: 227
  • Ocean: 181
  • Oceanport: 39
  • Red Bank: 87
  • Roosevelt: 2
  • Rumson: 24
  • Sea Bright: 7
  • Sea Girt: 9
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 25
  • Shrewsbury Township: 7
  • Spring Lake: 8
  • Spring Lake Heights: 15
  • Tinton Falls: 89
  • Union Beach: 30
  • Upper Freehold: 29
  • Wall: 160
  • West Long Branch: 49
  • Unknown: 35

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.

OCEAN COUNTY [as of Thursday, April 16]

  • Barnegat 134
  • Barnegat Light 2
  • Bay Head 5
  • Beach Haven 5
  • Beachwood 59
  • Berkeley 323
  • Brick 534
  • Eagleswood 3
  • Harvey Cedars 0
  • Island Heights 5
  • Jackson 362
  • Lacey 113
  • Lakehurst 13
  • Lakewood 1214
  • Lavallette 7
  • Little Egg Harbor 64
  • Long Beach Township 15
  • Manchester 264
  • Mantoloking 0
  • Ocean Gate 6
  • Ocean Twp. (Waretown) 23
  • Pine Beach 6
  • Plumsted 30
  • Point Pleasant Beach 24
  • Point Pleasant Borough 88
  • Seaside Heights 19
  • Seaside Park 3
  • Ship Bottom 6
  • South Toms River 47
  • Surf City 4
  • Stafford 131
  • Toms River 739
  • Tuckerton 6

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/