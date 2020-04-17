Videos send positive messages to students

POINT PLEASANT — Before students and staff powered down their computers to enjoy a week-long spring break, faculty at each of the four Point Pleasant School District schools recorded video messages of encouragement to cheer students faces and let them know they are missed as they continue remote learning during the coronavirus shutdown.

“Our Director of Guidance [Kimberly Ferlauto] had sent me a video that her previous district put together and thought it would be great for us to do. Since all four schools have their own unique qualities, I thought it would be nice for each school to do their own and release them the day before spring break,” said Susan Ladd, director of curriculum and instruction.

“I hope that the community sees how unified the staff are and how much they care about the kids,” she said. “For me, just seeing the faces and voices of all of our teachers provided a sense of calm that as soon as we return to our normal routines, the staff will be here to enthusiastically welcome back our students, whenever that will be.”

According to organizers, each school faculty group put their own spin and theme on the videos with the clips and photos submitted via email, social media and other online platforms.

Point Pleasant Borough High School teacher Kelly Mitreuter said, “I wanted to mix in some key thoughts and themes including stay strong, be positive, keep smiling and think like a Panther. These soon became headlines in the video and I arranged the videos and photos based on the staff’s messages. Some were based on being strong or smiling so it really worked out nicely to create a storyline and narrative.”

Linda M. Piscione, Library Media Specialist at Memorial Middle School, said the initiative was a natural fit for the school community.

“In Point Pleasant Borough, we pride ourselves on the strong connection we maintain with families and the community,” she said. “In the past several years, we have been focused on infusing social and emotional learning as well as character education throughout the curriculum and all school activities. This kind of project was just a very natural fit for us.”

