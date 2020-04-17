Train station beautification efforts being explored

BAY HEAD — New planters and a fresh coat of paint are just some of the numerous efforts being planned to help beautify the Bay Head Train Station on Osborne Avenue.

“In lieu of everything that is going on in our town, there are some nice things that have been happening and I want to share with everyone the accomplishments of the beautification efforts at the train station,” Councilwoman Holly MacPherson said during the borough council’s April 6 meeting.

“The group participated in several meetings this month to work on activities and a schedule for the year. The group met with three New Jersey Transit [NJT] representatives and presented ideas and plans to clean up the train station and everyone came up with an agreement.

“Some things they are going to be doing is they are going to be putting a large map of Bay Head mounted in a frame, they are going to paint the station and there is a proposal for a vintage train station sign, which is very cool, as well as a new platform surface, a new station plexiglass and a new enclosed case to show history of the station are being planned.

“I just wanted to give an applause to the people that are really working hard over there to make it a really pretty place and what they are going to be doing in 2020 with the train station is going to be very nice.”

In October 2017, the Friends of L. Ron Hubbard officially adopted the train station through the NJT “Adopt-a-Station” program. Since then, community members and volunteers have come together to enhance the last stop on the North Jersey Coast Line.

“Adopt-a-Station is a two-year program between any group or organization and New Jersey Transit. Our two years ended last year so we reapplied and got accepted,” coordinator Robert Hein said April 15.

“If you get a chance to go to the Bay Head Train Station and look to the north and look up the line toward the Point Pleasant [Beach] station you’ll see a garden at the end of the platform that we’ve created a really nice little garden.

“Of course right now the stuff hasn’t bloomed so it is not looking its very best but we put a path in and a bench. It’s really nice and they [NJT] were very enthusiastic. We have a list of things we would like to do and with the Adopt-a-Station program, it is just really to clean the platform and the parking lots. It is a very basic program, but we have gone a lot further.”

