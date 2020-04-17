Mayor Sabosik signs local state of emergency declaration

POINT PLEASANT — The Borough of Point Pleasant has joined municipalities across Ocean and Monmouth counties in declaring a local state of emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Robert Sabosik signed the proclamation at the April 13 meeting of the Point Pleasant Borough Council.

“We’ve been in a state of emergency since the governor’s declaration in March, but we did one locally just to ensure the reimbursement of the financial funds that our town has expended due to COVID-19,” Mayor Sabosik said. “This is another step to ensure that we receive federal monies back which is surely needed for our town.”

“Towns don’t really need to do it. We fall underneath the banner of the state of emergency, but this is just in case we run into a problem with FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] payments later on so it is just retroactive,” added Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci Jr.

The declaration is one of a number of actions taken by borough officials in recent weeks to help ensure the safety of residents, first responders, business owners and community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most recently, the mayor and governing body prohibited all Airbnb, Vacation Rentals by Owner and all short term rentals until further notice, along with suspending all door to door solicitors permits.

“While the governor has closed all state and county parks until further notice [under] Executive Order 108, our municipal open space fields still remain open for passive recreation only but group gatherings are strictly prohibited. It is my hope that we won’t be forced to close our open fields as we feel it is important for residents to be able to go outside and remain active in a responsible manner,” Mayor Sabosik said in a recent statement posted on the municipal website.

“Our boardwalk at Riverfront Park along with our small beaches due to their confined spaces, playgrounds, skate park, basketball and tennis courts all still remain closed. There is signage posted at all of our sites stating COVID-19 precautions and our police department has increased their patrols. We want to ensure that the residents are kept safe.”

This is an excerpt of the print article.

