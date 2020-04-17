Kiwanis Club offering make-at-home face shield kits

POINT PLEASANT — The Kiwanis Club of Point Pleasant is offering a way community members, working remotely, can help ensure that local first responders and health workers have the essential personal protective equipment [PPE] they need as they respond to COVID-19.

The club is currently offering kits for families to volunteer at home to make much needed face shields for local first responders and health workers. Each kit includes all of the supplies needed to make 10 face shields, as well as instructions. All families have to do is just grab the stapler.

“Right after the crisis began and we found out about the need for PPE, we wanted to give people a way to make PPE,” founder Kristen Fischer said April 14.

“We began requesting supplies to make the shields — foam, mounting tape, clear vinyl/acetate, elastic and plastic bags. We didn’t get a huge response from people as far as donating supplies, though the few we got were hugely appreciated,” she said.

“Sewn face masks are in need but not everyone can sew. The clear face shields are easy to assemble, just about anyone can do it. That’s why we focused on the clear shields.”

To receive a kit, with the club requesting a $10 donation to cover the cost of materials, register online at www.pointpleasantkiwanis.org/faceshields. Once registered, the club will be in touch via email to confirm details of when they will drop off the kit. Kits are due back in about a week, and a specific date will be given for when bags can be left outside on the porch. Once received, the finished shields will be sprayed down with Lysol and delivered to local EMS headquarters.

“We understand it’s not easy to get supplies to us. That’s why we began requesting financial donations for kits. This way, we have enough money to keep purchasing supplies and delivering kits on a rolling basis,” Ms. Fischer said.

“Our members are always looking to volunteer, but we wanted to go further and make it easy for others to volunteer. Delivering and picking up kits — making community service even easier — was just what people needed to be able to help. The response has been great, as people are donating money for kits — and some are just donating money.”

