Great Jersey Shore Takeout to be held this Saturday

More than a dozen Monmouth and Ocean county restaurants will be participating in The Great Jersey Shore Take-Out on Saturday, April 18, to benefit out-of-work employees.

Showing support is simple: Just order takeout from one of the participating restaurants and 100% of the takeout proceeds will be donated back to staff members who have been laid off.

The event was organized by Fahey Restaurant Group, owned by brothers Bob and Chris Fahey. The group comprises Reef and Barrel in Manasquan, Joe’s Surf Shack in Lake Como and Cross and Orange in Asbury Park — all of which will be participating in the event.

“Let us give you some food and you can support our staff — it’s a win-win,” Bob Fahey said.

Other participating restaurants include: The Salty Whale, Max Devros and Leggett’s Sand Bar in Manasquan; Fratello’s Restaurant and Harrigan’s Pub in Sea Girt; Spring Lake Tap House and Spring Lake Manor in Spring Lake; St. Stephen’s Green Publick House in Spring Lake Heights; Bar Anticipation in Lake Como; The Boathouse Bar and Grill, Cruz Bay Cafe, La Dolce Vita and Playa Bowls in Belmar; River Rock Restaurant and Marina Bar and Mantoloking Road Alehouse in Brick; Langosta Lounge, Pop’s Garage and Sweet Dani B’s in Asbury Park; and 100 Ocean and Buzz Bait at the Wave Resort in Long Branch.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

