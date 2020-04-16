Struggling restaurants feed health care workers for free

MONMOUTH COUNTY — Restaurants and eateries buffeted by the novel coronavirus crisis are giving what they can to health care workers in need of fresh meals, even as they sustain heavy financial losses due to the government-mandated closure of their dining spaces.

Spring Lake Manor, The Domesticated Dad in Belmar and The Elbow Room and Marandola’s in Bradley Beach are preparing meals for delivery to an estimated 100 staff members at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune on a weekly basis, as participants in Operation Feed the Heroes, a food delivery service founded and operated by Ocean Township resident Martin Mabe.

Mr. Mabe started Operation Feed the Heroes in late March, after reading a message posted by a friend on social media.

She “is a nurse who said that she’s getting nervous to go home, because she’s so close to possible contagion that she doesn’t want her family exposed [to the coronavirus],” Mr. Mabe told The Coast Star. “She’s staying in the hospital and getting tired of cafeteria food.”

As a former first responder and friend of several restaurateurs, Mr. Mabe felt a special urge to help hospital staffers stranded from home and believed he had the means to address it. A flurry of phone calls and requests on social media resulted in a group of six to eight restaurants that has since grown to 13.

“It’s getting a little tiring. Especially now that we’re up to two trips a day,” Mr. Mabe said on March 26, his ninth day of food delivery. “It’s kind of like cooking up food for an engagement of 100 people. One’s for lunch, one’s for dinner, seven days a week.”

Mr. Mabe, a commercial banker now working from home, assigns each participating restaurant a day and time. He picks and delivers most meals himself.

“My bosses know I’m doing this,” he said, referring to Parke Bank in Sewell. “If I don’t pick the phone up, they know I’m probably out delivering food.”

Individuals and restaurants interested in serving as volunteer delivery drivers and meal providers may contact Mr. Mabe directly at feedtheheroesNJ@gmail.com. However, Mr. Mabe is placing far greater emphasis on monetary donations to participating restaurants.

“What I’d really like to see is, these restaurants helped out. Just call in and say ‘I’d like an order billed for the hospital,’ and then just give them a donation,” Mr. Mabe said. “Whatever you do is great: $20, $15, some have given $100. Just enough [to cover] the food costs for some of this … [the coronavirus crisis] is killing these places.”

As of Monday, April 13, Mr. Mabe had delivered more than 3,000 meals prepared by restaurants for the Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s staff. He estimates $100 likely covers food costs for one meal delivery made to 75 hospital personnel, and he continues to ask community members to “Call up one of these restaurants, say ‘I think you’re doing a great job, can I just spend $25?’”

He will deliver food to the front lines of the coronavirus epidemic in the meantime, seven days a week.

‘WE SHOULD ALL

HELP EACH OTHER’

Jennie and Michael Young moved The Domesticated Dad to Belmar three months ago. The couple were excited to move their eight-year-old business into 821 Belmar Plaza: The property is their first to offer dine-in seating, according to Ms. Young.

That changed in March. Now, the breakfast, lunch and catering company must limit its customers to pickup and local delivery options. The change hit hard.

“A couple days before the quarantine really hit, the ship was going down. We were like, ‘Oh my God.’ We had no business,” Ms. Young told The Coast Star. “We were like, ‘What is going to happen?’”

The Youngs “put their heads together” and decided to limit offerings to family food trays and select menu items, according to Ms. Young.

“$20 is $20, right?” Ms. Young asked. “So, $20 feeds a family of four. That really saved us from going down … we’ve been doing those trays, and that’s been really good.”

Despite their uncertain position, the Youngs responded when Ms. Young found a post written by Mr. Mabe on Facebook. The couple offered their assistance, and have provided Operation Feed the Heroes with one meal per week ever since.

“We just try to help our community as much as we can,” Ms. Young explained.

When told her restaurant’s community service is commendable, Ms. Young chuckled in a tired voice.

“I don’t know about that,” she said. “But we all should help each other.”

John Nagle, owner of Spring Lake Manor, is undergoing financial hardship on a very different scale: Mr. Nagle also owns Starlight Cleaners and the Jersey Shore Party Shop in Spring Lake, both of which have been closed due to the ongoing health crisis.

“I’m trying to keep my staff occupied and busy,” Mr. Nagle told The Coast Star. “Some of my employees don’t qualify for unemployment benefits, so I’m literally keeping my doors open for takeout, and every dollar goes into their pocket, just so they can put some food on the shelf, pay the rent and some utilities.”

Spring Lake Manor employees are paid to prepare and deliver Operation Feed the Heroes. They also prepare and deliver similar meal packages to the Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch at the behest of Brielle resident Bill Vogel, who is “single-handedly” feeding that hospital’s staff, according to Mr. Nagle.

Mr. Nagle’s other employees are also contributing to the coronavirus relief effort: The Starlight Cleaners seamstress now manufactures facemasks for healthcare workers, and Jersey Shore Party Shop’s inventory is being used to supply children, patients and health care workers with free balloons.

Mr. Nagle compared the coronavirus’s impact on his businesses to Superstorm Sandy’s in 2012, but with a critical caveat.

“We knew it would come, it came and kicked our butts. But after it was over, it was just a matter of putting your house or business back together and waiting for utility companies to get you back up and running,” Mr. Nagle said of Sandy. “Here, there is no light at the tunnel right now. I don’t have the answer.”

Like Ms. Young, Mr. Nagle shrugs off his restaurant’s efforts to feed health care workers.

“Anything that can cheer them,” he said. “I can only imagine what they’re going through on the front line.”

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

The following restaurants and eateries were participating Operation Feed the Heroes as of Monday, March 6, according to Mr. Mabe.

Asbury Park Roastery at 803 Second Avenue and 1300 Ocean Ave. in Asbury Park. Hospital donations can be made at 732-807-3155.

Crust & Crumble Gourmet Pizzeria & Bakery at 633 Lake Ave. in Asbury Park. Hospital donations can be made at 732-776-7767 or 732-776-7722.

The Domesticated Dad at 821 Belmar Plaza in Belmar. Hospital donations can be made at 732-870-3287 or by purchasing a gift card at www.thedomesticateddad.net. Write ‘hospital donation’ in the memo line.

The Elbow Room at 416 Main St. in Bradley Beach. Hospital donations can be made at 732-898-6860.

The Headliner at 1401 Route 35 in Neptune. Hospital donations can be made at 732-775-6200.

Luigi’s Restaurant & Pizza at 35 South Main Street in Neptune City. Hospital donations can be made at 732-502-0015.

Marandola’s at 608 Main St. in Bradley Beach. Hospital donations can be made at 732-361-5888.

Modine at 601 Mattison Ave. in Asbury Park. Hospital donations can be made at 732-893-5302.

MOGO Korean Fusion Tacos at 632 Cookman Ave. in Asbury Park. Hospital donations can be made at 732.361.3684 or www.eatmogo.com.

Oakhurst Pizza at 2001 Bellmore St. in Oakhurst. Hospital donations can be made at 732-531-4478.

Purple Glaze Donuts at 516 Summerfield Ave. in Asbury Park. Hospital donations can be made at 732-361-5308.

Spring Lake Manor at 415 Route 71 in Spring Lake Heights. Hospital donations can be made at 732-449-6630.

Twisted Tree Cafe at 609 Cookman Ave. in Asbury Park. Hospital donations can be made via email at am.twistedtree@gmail.com.

