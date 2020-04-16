SEA GIRT — Sometimes ideas come from least expected places. And the sign Liam Marshall saw was quite figuratively one that inspired him to get involved in a community-outreach project that uses his studies and skills.

It all started just two weeks ago when the 18-year-old Sea Girt resident went out for a routine jog in the neighborhood. A house a few streets down from his house displayed an oversized banner that simply gave thanks to first responders. It was a simple gesture that inspired Liam to make similar signs with the profits going to support a community fund.

And in just over two weeks, the 18-year-old has raised over $7,000 for Feed the Frontline by selling more than 700 lawn signs that give words of encouragement and backing to frontline workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Liam, a freshman at Georgetown University in Washington D.C., is home during the outbreak. He’s currently taking online classes because of the pandemic. And instead of binge watching television shows, he sought to get involved in giving back.

“After we went online [classes], I had a lot of free time,” he said. “I really was looking for something to do at home without watching a television series like everyone else is doing. I wanted to do something useful with my time.”

After seeing a sign of support in the neighborhood, his instinctive entrepreneurial mindset started thinking numbers and overhead. Knowing the Sea Girt residents are quick to post signs during times of election, he figured why not signs during times of crisis?

Lilian Walsh, a family friend and a neighbor just a block away, has been spearheading the Feed the Frontline campaign along with Cheryl Lynch. Liam’s mother, Melissa Marshall, encouraged her son to find a useful outlet during this time.

“We’re super close to each other and I reached out to her to see if I could partner with them. She was really happy about that,” Liam said. “I think it’s a great cause, especially with Jersey Shore Medical being so close.”

The Feed the Frontlines fundraiser has raised more than $18,800 in its endeavor and after week two, delivered more than 1,000 meals to frontline workers at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, according to its Facebook page. The fund has also supported local food establishments, paying about $7,000 to them so far for their services. The campaign has supported health care workers, local restaurants while boosting community morale.

The logistics of it all were simple and Liam was confident he didn’t need much time to get the ball rolling.

“That night, the first thing I did is put together a mock of the lawn sign on Adobe Illustrator,” Liam said. “I put together a flyer and went through logistics with my parents.”

Complying with social distancing, Liam takes payment via Venmo. Knowing not everybody uses the online payment platform, he does take cash or check in special cases.

A $15 sign pays for much more than a lawn sign. Liam thought of it as a three-way support. The signs raise awareness to the cause, feed the frontline and support local business, specifically AHERN Printing in Manasquan.

“I thought this would be a really great way to help out because you’re displaying encouragement, supporting a great cause and also supporting a local business,” he said. “These are hard times where so many people are closing and everyone is affected.”

The support signs concept is now in California after his classmate from Georgetown asked for a template to use to start a fund going across the country.

“It’s really great in how this can scale. I would love people to try to do this. It’s a great way to support three parties.

“I would love to start to sell as many signs as possible. I would love to get whoever wants a sign, a sign. No matter if they have Venmo or don’t,” Liam said, who added he is constantly responding to emails and people interested in the campaign. “I would love to see this grow in the surrounding area.”

To find out more about the signs, contact Liam by email lrm87@georgetown.edu or phone, 732-908-0627. The lawn sign is 18” by 24” and is delivered. Venmo @thankyoulawnsigns $15 and make the description your home address.