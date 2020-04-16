Residents stitch hundreds of facemasks, but donations are needed

BELMAR — A collection box has been set up at borough hall for donations of cloth, bands and other materials needed by volunteers who are making personal protective equipment for first responders.

Local volunteers have teamed up to stitch cloth face masks, already creating hundreds for first responders, local businesses and residents in need. They are in need of materials, which can be left in the borough hall drop-off box at 601 Main Street.

The volunteers are working with the Belmar Office of Emergency Management. According to Borough Administrator Ed Kirschenbaum III, needs include pre-washed cotton fabric, flannel, T-shirts, men’s dress shirts and sheets, thread, sewing pins, twist ties from food storage bags, vacuum filters, thin elastic, 3-D filament PLA diameter 1.75 millimeter and buttons of any size.

“This will help the people who are making these cloth masks going forward,” he said. “As time goes on more people will need masks as we go about our daily affairs.”

Sharon Russell-Fowler, one of the volunteers, was handing out cloth face masks to those who needed them last week, walking down a nearly empty Main Street in Belmar.

“You’re supposed to give back to your community, this is our town and we want everyone to still be here in days to come,” Ms. Russell-Fowler said. “We want everyone to still be here in days to come.”

From beginning to end, it takes around 20 minutes to make a mask, she said. As of last week, a group of volunteers that she belonged to, which includes Pat Hutchinson, Elba Cruz, Terri Lynch, Cheri Russo and Johanna Robinson has made more than 400 masks. So far, 200 of those masks have gone to the borough and roughly 60 went to those living at the Belmar Housing Authority, which houses senior citizens and those with special needs.

