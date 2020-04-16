Officials monitor area ‘hour-by-hour’

SEA GIRT — Sea Girt Borough’s Office of Emergency Management [OEM] is adapting and changing almost daily in response to bordering boroughs and community responsibility, according to OEM coordinator Tim Harmon, who updated the council and the public during the borough’s virtual meeting held via Zoom on Tuesday.

“It’s been a team effort by everybody,” Mr. Harmon said, and he thanked police Capt. Justin Macko and Chief Kevin Davenport.

Since the governor issued an executive order that allows boroughs to oversee rentals during the pandemic, Sea Girt has been able to be more concrete about proceedings moving forward.

Executive Order No. 108 gave towns the authority to ban or prohibit online rentals and rooming houses during any period of time specified. Sea Girt has prohibited short-term rentals through May 31 and has been in contact with leasing agencies such as Airbnb or VRBO.

“They have a municipal department to deal with those things,” Mr. Harmon said about the popular rental apps and websites. “They removed those properties from the sites. Property owners have also been notified, as well. Depending on what direction the state goes with this order, we can either shorten or lengthen the term of that.”

Future construction plans have been put on hold temporarily in the borough unless the proverbial shovel was stuck in the ground prior to Executive Order No. 122, which prohibits all nonessential construction work. Projects already underway must maintain crew sizes of five or fewer and maintain social distancing.

With new measures that have recently been put in place such as the closing of the boardwalk and the indefinite closure of parks, Mr. Harmon said, he is overall pleased with the community response.

“There’s been 100 percent compliance and full understanding. Yes we’ve had to give a few reminders here or there, but we really do believe we’ve continued to have compliance,” Mr. Harmon said.

With an ever-changing landscape that is the Jersey Shore during the coronavirus crisis, Mr. Harmon stresses how the borough will be prepared for whatever may happen in the near future.

With neighboring towns like Spring Lake that banned parking in a dominant area of its borough, Sea Girt residents may be concerned about what will happen to their borough.

“We know this is a very fluid situation. We do have many contingency plans in place,” Mr. Harmon said, which include closing the beachfront if necessary and even Ocean Avenue from the 0-100 block.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation in town and trying to do what’s right without making a reactive decision,” he said. “It concerns us and it’s something that we are taking very seriously.”

“The health and safety of our residents is paramount,” Mayor Ken Farrell said, before giving Mr. Harmon “kudos” for the job he does.

Orders put in place during Tuesday’s meeting may not be gospel in the weeks to come, however, officials said. A lot of that stems back to what residents are doing in compliance.

“How we are today is probably not how we are going to be in two weeks. Things are going to change,” Mr. Harmon said. “And the decisions we’re making now in April with a strong east wind and minimal people down on the oceanfront, are going to change as the weather gets warmer or we don’t see people complying.

“People have to take their responsibility, as well. They shouldn’t be out with unnecessary travel or driving around. By doing that, all you’re doing is putting a strain on our emergency services. Health and safety is paramount, and we’re trying to keep that all together in our decision making now.”