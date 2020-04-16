Lake Como left with parking burdens

LAKE COMO — Unlike the nearby towns of Spring Lake and Spring Lake Heights, Lake Como doesn’t have the power to restrict all on-street parking, but Lake Como Mayor Kevin Higgins is working to limit out-of-town visitors the best he can.

But it’s a task easier said than done when the overflow of parking by nonresidents is thanks in large part to surrounding towns and their parking restrictions.

“Lake Como and other Shore communities are currently dealing with an influx of visitors on nice weather days. This behavior is in direct violation of Gov. Murphy’s stay-at-home orders,” Mr. Higgins said. “Spring Lake and Spring Lake Heights have prohibited on-street parking throughout their boroughs, which has increased the number of visitors to Lake Como. Unfortunately, Lake Como does not have the ability to restrict all on-street parking and prohibiting the parking of nonresidents could be unlawful.”

Effective immediately, Mayor Higgins said, on-street parking on North Boulevard is prohibited until further notice.

“We are also working out the details for an emergency-permit parking order to limit the number of visitors who can park on all streets in the borough of Lake Como during the day and overnight,” he added.

Parking restrictions in neighboring boroughs are resulting in more Shore visitors parking in Lake Como.

“I have asked the governor’s office to strengthen his stay-at-home order to reduce the number of people that are visiting Shore communities as the weather improves this spring,” the mayor said. “If the residents of our towns are sheltering in place, remaining within our boundaries for exercise and only traveling for essential purposes, we should not be put at risk by others who are not following those guidelines.”