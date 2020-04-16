Jost Garage launches recognition program

WALL TOWNSHIP — Jost Garage in Wall Township has started a recognition program to honor members of both Monmouth and Ocean County’s communities who are reducing the impact of COVID-19 or are spreading positivity during these hard times.

The Jost Recognition Program awards $50 gift cards from local restaurants for those who have gone above and beyond to help others.

Barry Jost Sr., co-owner of Jost Garage said, “We said, ‘Maybe we can buy some gift cards from local restaurants around here, but what are we going to do with them?’ Then we ended up thinking, there are so many people around here doing important jobs and are so important in their roles in what they are doing to help everyone in the community at this time.”

He continued, “And then I said, ‘Why don’t we offer to give them to the people around here like emergency workers, first responders and any feel good story, like someone helping out their neighbor, buying them food and let’s give the gift cards to them.’”

The way the program works is you can email a submission of someone you know who is helping impact the community in a positive way to JRPsubmissions@gmail.com and a submission will be chosen randomly to receive a $50 gift card.

“I thought that we could help the restaurants a little bit and also show our appreciation for people around that are really stepping up and this tough time,” said Mr. Jost.

The program has already begun and given gift cards to nurses, people who made head coverings for nurses and a girl scout collecting Treats for Troops.

“We are trying to get as much yardage or as much as we can out of it to help people,” said Mr. Jost.

When asked how important it is to keep communities together in these times, Mr. Jost said, “I think it’s first and foremost. In our one area, we have around 30 employees with six or eight people out, whether they have a family member who is in a compromised spot or they aren’t comfortable, whatever the situation is in this small sample size, the only way to keep everyone unified and on the same page is because we work together.”

“This also holds true for the community, we all have each other’s backs and we are sticking together and following the rules. The rules are not really for you, they are for other people to try to keep us all clean and safe and try to make this thing end as soon as it can,” said Mr. Jost.

At this time there is not a time table laid out or an end date set to end the Jost Garage Recognition Program, but at the very least it will go for a couple of months with daily winners according to Mr. Jost.

Mr. Jost said, “If it’s helping the community and it’s helping the restaurants and we are still solid enough to be able to help, well God Bless we are going to keep helping.”

