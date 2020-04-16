Interior designers’ colorful masks brighten dark days

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The DiBiase Clark family has found purpose and a spark of joy while self-quarantined in their borough home, having sewn hundreds of face masks for donation since early March.

Mask manufacture comes easily to the family: Alicia DiBiase Clark is the founder of A&A Unlimited Interior Design on Third Avenue in Spring Lake. Husband Tony runs the A&A workroom a few blocks away.

After shuttering the A&A storefront and workroom due to the novel coronavirus, the couple and their daughter, Pippa, hunkered down in their at-home basement workshop and began producing vibrant, intricately patterned masks using fabric leftover from other projects.

“It soaks up the time, you know?” said Mr. Clark, who times himself at the sewing machine. “… I’ve got it down to a minute and 45 seconds.”

The family’s first batches were donated to an emergency room nurse, but their distribution has since expanded to include donations made to local businesses, social workers and more.

“We just decided we would offer them for free to anybody that needed them,” Ms. Clark said. “We put the word out on social media, and we just got flooded with requests.”

In addition to making masks, the husband-and-wife team are providing templates and instructions to individuals able to sew their own. They have also exchanged information and provided patterns to businesses in the upholstery industry, including Gioia Sails, according to Mr. Clark, who said the Lakewood company is sewing masks for hospital staff and drivers in the trucking industry.

“It’s branching out into a network,” Mr. Clark said. “We’re not hesitant to share what we do so other people can make it, to lessen the stress of being able to get masks.”

Their work is also motivated by personal loss. Three Clark family friends have died of COVID-19, including legendary jazz guitarist John “Bucky” Pizzarelli, who was honored by Gov. Phil Murphy when he ordered all flags flown at half-staff on Friday, April 3. Mr. Pizzarelli’s wife Ruth died of the coronavirus one week later.

“I call her St. Ruth,” Ms. DiBiase Clark said. “They brought a lot of joy to our lives.”

Ms. DiBiase Clark described her third, unnamed friend as an inspiration in times of crisis.

“She was very charitable. She was always doing things for people, and very giving of herself,” she said. “In hard times, you look towards those people that give back and help, and we just wanted to help out.”

Readers may request masks by contacting Ms. Clark at her business’s Facebook page, A&A Unlimited Interior Design Center [@aaclark70]. Completed mask orders are bagged, marked and sanitized, then placed in a box on the Clarks’ front porch for collection.



Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.